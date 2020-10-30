In your county

Atlantic
Community Feeding Tour kicks off at Pleasantville church: Grace Tabernacle Church at 224 Shadeland Ave., Pleasantville, in association with Healing For The Soul, will host Murphy’s Chicken N Potatoes Community Feeding Tour on Nov. 4. The 8-week-long tour is a new grab-n-go feeding initiative aimed at providing 500 free hot meals weekly to families in need throughout Atlantic County. The program will travel to various churches, venues and community centers throughout Atlantic County. The grab-n-go initiative allows for social distancing among participants. Organizers for the Community Feeding Tour seek donations of $500 or more to help support the movement. For more information and dates for the Community Feeding Tour, visit www.CommunityFeedingTour.com.
NAMI support meetings: Individuals living with a range of mental health conditions can share their feelings and experiences with others who are experiencing and coping with similar challenges through free Connection Recovery Support Group meetings hosted by the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Atlantic and Cape May counties. Meetings are held 7 p.m. first Mondays of the month. Participants can join the meeting via Zoom from their computer or by phone. Register at namiacm.aek@gmail.com to receive the Zoom link. The meetings are one hour in length and are led by trained peer leaders. For information, call 609-741-5125 or email namiacm.aek@gmail.com.
Flags for veterans: Shore Medical Center will celebrate Veterans Day by hosting its fifth consecutive flag planting tribute in its park along Bay Avenue in Somers Point. Community members can submit the name and military branch of family or friends who have served. Members of the Shore Medical Center team will label each flag with the name of the veteran. There is no limit to the number of names that can be submitted. Those interested in recognizing a veteran should send their full name, the full name of the veteran(s) they'd like to honor, and their branch(es) of the military to patriotictribute@shoremedicalcenter.org by Nov. 6.
Jewish Family Service needs food pantry donations: Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties is asking the community to donate nonperishable food to provide for people in need. The top donation needs are canned tuna, cereal, hearty soups and canned fruits. Following the social distancing guidelines, collection bins have been placed at the following locations: Pleasantville Police Department, 17 N. First St.; Ventnor City Hall, 6201 Atlantic Ave.; and Linwood City Hall, 400 Poplar Ave. For more information, call JFS at 609-822-1108 or visit jfsatlantic.org.
Cape May
Soroptimists seek applicants for Live Your Dream Award: Soroptimist International of Cape May County is seeking applicants for its Live Your Dream Award given to women who provide primary financial support for herself and dependents and who are enrolled or accepted to a vocational/skills training or undergraduate degree program. Recipients may use the cash award to offset any costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education, including books, childcare and transportation. The deadline to apply is Nov. 15. To apply online, visit www.soroptimist.org and use zip code 08204 and club name Cape May County. For more information, call Denise Shuler at 609-425-5014.
Good Night's Sleep workshop: Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences Program will present the virtual workshop Secret to a Good Night’s Sleep Nov. 12. The free webinar, sponsored by the Ocean City Free Public Library, will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. The class is open to the public, but advanced registration is required. To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FJQpDe5jQ2yCHHGKIAa-Ig.
NAMI Zoom meetings: The National Alliance on Mental Illness will conducting a free virtual educational program on Nov. 23 titled How to Advocate for your Loved One. For more information and to register, call Abbie Katz at 215-327-7940 or email namiacm.aek@gmail.com.
Cumberland
Car raffle fundraiser: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties is selling tickets for its annual All American Car Raffle. Tickets are $100 and only 1,499 will be sold, organizers said. The drawing will take place Nov. 11 on Facebook Live at approximately 6 p.m. All proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties. To purchase tickets, call 856-692-0916 or bring or mail a request form to the Big Brothers Big Sisters office at 1944 E. Landis Ave., PO Box 2188, Vineland, NJ, 08362-2188. Request forms are available at https://southjerseybigs.org/events/car-raffle/.
Southern Ocean
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in Little Egg Harbor Township is open to the public on weekends through Veterans Day. Arrangements also will be made any time for groups or organizations with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
County library marks anniversary with video series: The Ocean County Library’s 21 branches and reading centers celebrate 95 years of library services with a series of videos now displayed through the library’s website and YouTube channel. The 95th anniversary collection is a series of vignettes, spotlighting each branch and the relationships that they share with their surrounding communities. They can also be viewed at theoceancountylibrary.org/shore-view.
