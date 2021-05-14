In your county

Atlantic
Egg Harbor City holds vaccine clinic: The city and the EHC Coalition for a Safe Community will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 17 at the Municipal Building, 500 London Ave. The Atlantic County Board of Public Health will vaccinate Atlantic County residents 18 years old and over. No insurance or identification is needed. The two-dose Moderna and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered at no expense to all interested individuals. If you would like to attend, or if you are a home-bound individual or someone representing a home-bound person, call the City Clerk’s Office at 609-965-0081, ext. 5.
Schultz-Hill Foundation arts scholarships: The Atlantic City-based Schultz-Hill Foundation is accepting applications through June 15 for the 2021 Dina Award scholarships and grants of $1,500 each. Students and teachers in the South Jersey region who are currently enrolled or participating in programs in the arts, history and education fields are invited to apply. Certain criteria does apply. For details and more information, visit schultz-hill.org.
Updated scholarship info from Hispanic Association: The Hispanic Association of Atlantic County is accepting applications from Hispanic high school seniors in Atlantic County getting ready to go to college. Four $1,000 scholarships will be awarded. The deadline to apply is June 1. To access to the application visit haacnj.org/scholarship-application. For more information, email haacnj@gmail.com.
50/50 Raffle: A drawing for a 50/50 cash raffle will be held 6 p.m. May 26 to benefit St. Vincent de Paul Regional School in Mays Landing. The winner will receive 50% of the amount received. To purchase tickets, call Nancy Dixon at the school at 609-625-1565 or email svdprs5050raffle@gmail.com.
Cape May
Veterinary clinic opens at Beacon: The nonprofit Beacon Animal Rescue serving Cape May and Atlantic counties has opened Beacon Veterinary Clinic. The full service clinic at 701 Butter Road in Ocean View will be open to cats and dogs from the rescue, as well as those of the general public. Proceeds from the clinic will help the animal shelter. For more information, call 609-390-7956 or visit BeaconVeterinaryClinic.org.
NAMI Atlantic/Cape May Family Support Group: Family members of those struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders are invited to join in discussion from 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays via Zoom. Registration is required. For more information, call 609-517-4823 or email rachelhludwig@gmail.com or visit NAMIAC.org.
Summer food program: The Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro Inc. will participate in the federal 2021 Summer Food Service Program from June 28 to Aug. 27 at its Rainbow Summer Camp held at the Martin Luther Community Center in Middle Township. All children 18 years of age and under who are enrolled the camp will receive free meals. There are income guidelines to determine eligibility. For more information, call Rosie Jefferson, program manager/director, at 609-536-2819 or email ccwirainbowcamp@gmail.com.
Cumberland
Hot roast beef sandwich sale: Main Avenue Volunteer Fire Company 4 will hold its annual fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 22 at the station at Oak and Main roads in Vineland. The public can purchase two sandwiches for $10, drive up curbside delivery only. Tickets are available from any member or visit the department’s Facebook page. A portion of proceeds will be donated to Pennies in Action breast cancer research organization in honor of longtime local first responder supporter Pearl Giordano.
Woman’s Club seeks members: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting women with similar interests. The club meets via Zoom, but has headquarters at 677 S. Main Road. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or like the group on Facebook.
Southern Ocean
County Library online book club: The next novel under discussion, through May 20, is “The Alice Network,” by Kate Quinn. Register for the free online forum at https://www.pbc.guru/One_Book_OCL. For more information, visit theoceancountylibrary.org, or visit the Library on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
”Dive into YA” virtual series: The Ocean County Library will introduce award-winning historical adventure author and screenwriter Steve Sheinkin in a virtual chat 6 p.m. May 27 as part of the library’s “Dive into YA: It’s Not Just for Teens” series. The guest for the June 10 segment will be award-winning graphic novelist and animation screenwriter Molly Ostertag. The series is presented in partnership with Booktowne, and attendees will receive a 10% discount that can be used through its website. Registration for this free program is required. To receive a link, email theoceancountylibrary.org/events.
Manna farmers market: Vendor spaces are available for the summer farmers market hosted by Tuckerton United Methodist Church at 134 N. Green St. The market opens June 15 and will be held each Tuesday starting at June 15. Spaces are $25 and can be reserved by contacting Carol at 609-296-9610 or tuckertonumc@gmail.com.
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends with reservations. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.