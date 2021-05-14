In your county

Cumberland

Hot roast beef sandwich sale: Main Avenue Volunteer Fire Company 4 will hold its annual fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 22 at the station at Oak and Main roads in Vineland. The public can purchase two sandwiches for $10, drive up curbside delivery only. Tickets are available from any member or visit the department’s Facebook page. A portion of proceeds will be donated to Pennies in Action breast cancer research organization in honor of longtime local first responder supporter Pearl Giordano.

Woman’s Club seeks members: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting women with similar interests. The club meets via Zoom, but has headquarters at 677 S. Main Road. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or like the group on Facebook.

Southern Ocean

County Library online book club: The next novel under discussion, through May 20, is “The Alice Network,” by Kate Quinn. Register for the free online forum at https://www.pbc.guru/One_Book_OCL. For more information, visit theoceancountylibrary.org, or visit the Library on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.