In your county

Atlantic

Scholarships for graduating Hispanic students: The Hispanic Association of Atlantic County is accepting applications for 2021 scholarship for Hispanic high school seniors in Atlantic County. Four $500 scholarships will be awarded. The number of awards or amounts may change depending on fundraising efforts, organizers said. For information on how to donate to the fund, or to access the scholarship application, visit haacnj.org/scholarship.

Mason’s offer scholarship: Trinity Justice Lodge 79 of F&AM will award scholarships to qualified high school graduating seniors and students already attending college. Applicants must be the daughter, son, granddaughter or grandson of a Mason in good standing belonging to a lodge in the 23rd Masonic District of Atlantic County. The student must show academic achievement, financial need, and good character with recommendations. To request an application, email Eliot Friedland at emfriedland@yahoo.com or Bruce Peskoe at blpeskoe@comcast.net. The deadline for submitting applications is May 1.

Cape May