In your county

Atlantic
Charity League fundraiser: The Charity League, serving Atlantic County, will hold its Holly Treasures Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 15 at 118 Pleasant Ave., Somers Point. Masks are required. The rain date is May 22. There will be new and used items for purchase. Sales will benefit local charities. For more information, call 609-432-6822 or email info.thecharityleague@gmail.com
Scholarships for graduating Hispanic students: The Hispanic Association of Atlantic County is accepting applications for 2021 scholarships for Hispanic high school seniors in Atlantic County. For information on how to donate to the fund, or to access the scholarship application, visit haacnj.org/scholarship.
NICU Clothing drive: Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is collecting baby clothing to help children and families in need at the Special Care Nursery at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point. Needed are newborn or premie clothing, blankets and newborn sleep sacks/swaddles. Monetary donations are also appreciated. Items may be brought to any Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union branch through April 30. For information, call 609-382-4356 or visit JerseyShoreFCUorg.
Cape May
Veterinary clinic opens at Beacon: The nonprofit Beacon Animal Rescue serving Cape May and Atlantic counties will open Beacon Veterinary Clinic on Monday, May 3. The full service clinic at 701 Butter Road in Ocean View will be open to cats and dogs from the rescue, as well as those of adopters, volunteers, and the general public. Proceeds from the clinic will help the animal shelter. For more information call 609-390-7956 or visit BeaconVeterinaryClinic.org.
Volunteers needed at vaccination clinic: The Cape May County Health Department seeks volunteers for the local Medical Reserve Corps to assist county officials at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Avalon. If you would like to donate your time, register at njlmn.njlincs.net.
Cumberland
Spring Planting Day: Main Street Vineland volunteers are needed for a beautification project in the downtown area on May 8. Spring Planting Day will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. Adult volunteers are being sought and will focus on planting flowers at the mini parks at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard. Areas of focus will be the flower beds and around the fountains. Gardener’s gloves and tools will be available, or volunteers may bring their own. To sign up to help, call 856-794-8653 or email info@theave.biz.
Southern Ocean
County library to cease item quarantines: The Ocean County Library will not long require the quarantining of books and materials available to patrons, library officials announced. Additionally, the library is preparing to resume offering print newspapers and magazines for patron use. Cleaning and disinfecting protocols at library branches remain in place, and staff and patrons will continue to wear masks and practice social distancing. For more information, visit theoceancountylibrary.org.
Hunger Foundation food drive: The Hunger Foundation of Southern Ocean County is hosting a community-wide food drive through April 30. The goal is to raise funds and supplies for local food pantries, foodbanks and soup kitchens serving communities from Lacey Township to Little Egg Harbor Township. Food collection boxes are available at multiple locations. More information can be found at hfoso.org. Monetary donations are also accepted.
County Library online book club: The next novel under discussion, through May 20, is The Alice Network, by Kate Quinn. Book Club members can participate anywhere they have Internet access, on days and times convenient to them. Register for the free online forum at https://www.pbc.guru/One_Book_OCL. For more information, visit theoceancountylibrary.org, or visit the Library on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.