In your county

Atlantic

Charity League fundraiser: The Charity League, serving Atlantic County, will hold its Holly Treasures Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 15 at 118 Pleasant Ave., Somers Point. Masks are required. The rain date is May 22. There will be new and used items for purchase. Sales will benefit local charities. For more information, call 609-432-6822 or email info.thecharityleague@gmail.com

Scholarships for graduating Hispanic students: The Hispanic Association of Atlantic County is accepting applications for 2021 scholarships for Hispanic high school seniors in Atlantic County. For information on how to donate to the fund, or to access the scholarship application, visit haacnj.org/scholarship.

NICU Clothing drive: Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is collecting baby clothing to help children and families in need at the Special Care Nursery at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point. Needed are newborn or premie clothing, blankets and newborn sleep sacks/swaddles. Monetary donations are also appreciated. Items may be brought to any Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union branch through April 30. For information, call 609-382-4356 or visit JerseyShoreFCUorg.

Cape May