In your county

Community Feeding Tour kicks off at Pleasantville church: Grace Tabernacle Church at 224 Shadeland Ave., Pleasantville, in association with Healing For The Soul, will host Murphy’s Chicken N Potatoes Community Feeding Tour on Wednesday. The eight-week tour is a new grab-n-go feeding initiative aimed at providing 500 free hot meals weekly to families in need throughout Atlantic County. The program will travel to various churches, venues and community centers throughout Atlantic County. The grab-n-go initiative allows for social distancing among participants. Organizers seek donations of $500 or more to help support the movement. For more information and dates for the Community Feeding Tour, visit C ommunityFeedingTour.com .

Flags for veterans: Shore Medical Center will celebrate Veterans Day by hosting its fifth consecutive flag planting tribute in its park along Bay Avenue in Somers Point. Community members can submit the name and military branch of family or friends who have served. Members of the Shore Medical Center team will label each flag with the name of the veteran. Those interested in recognizing a veteran should send their full name, the full name of the veteran(s) they’d like to honor, and their branch(es) of the military to patriotictribute@shoremedicalcenter.org by Nov. 6.