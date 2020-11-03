In your county

Atlantic
Community Feeding Tour kicks off at Pleasantville church: Grace Tabernacle Church at 224 Shadeland Ave., Pleasantville, in association with Healing For The Soul, will host Murphy’s Chicken N Potatoes Community Feeding Tour on Wednesday. The eight-week tour is a new grab-n-go feeding initiative aimed at providing 500 free hot meals weekly to families in need throughout Atlantic County. The program will travel to various churches, venues and community centers throughout Atlantic County. The grab-n-go initiative allows for social distancing among participants. Organizers seek donations of $500 or more to help support the movement. For more information and dates for the Community Feeding Tour, visit CommunityFeedingTour.com.
Flags for veterans: Shore Medical Center will celebrate Veterans Day by hosting its fifth consecutive flag planting tribute in its park along Bay Avenue in Somers Point. Community members can submit the name and military branch of family or friends who have served. Members of the Shore Medical Center team will label each flag with the name of the veteran. Those interested in recognizing a veteran should send their full name, the full name of the veteran(s) they’d like to honor, and their branch(es) of the military to patriotictribute@shoremedicalcenter.org by Nov. 6.
Cape May
Soroptimists seek applicants for Live Your Dream Award: Soroptimist International of Cape May County is seeking applicants for its Live Your Dream Award given to women who provide primary financial support for herself and dependents and who are enrolled or accepted to a vocational/skills training or undergraduate degree program. The deadline to apply is Nov. 15. To apply, visit soroptimist.org and use zip code 08204 and club name Cape May County. For more information, call Denise Shuler at 609-425-5014.
Cumberland
Car raffle fundraiser: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties is selling tickets for its annual All American Car Raffle. Tickets are $100 and only 1,499 will be sold, organizers said. The drawing will take place Nov. 11 on Facebook Live at approximately 6 p.m. All proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties. For tickets, call 856-692-0916 or visit southjerseybigs.org/events/car-raffle.
Southern Ocean
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in Little Egg Harbor Township is open to the public on weekends through Veterans Day. Arrangements also will be made any time for groups or organizations with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
County library marks anniversary with video series: The Ocean County Library’s 21 branches and reading centers celebrate 95 years of library services with a series of videos now displayed through the library’s website and YouTube channel. The 95th anniversary collection is a series of vignettes, spotlighting each branch and the relationships that they share with their surrounding communities. They can also be viewed at theoceancountylibrary.org/shore-view.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!