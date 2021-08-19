In your county

Atlantic

COVID vaccine clinics: Stockton University is partnering with AtlantiCare to offer free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics on the university’s Galloway Township campus at 101 Vera King Farris Drive. The clinics will be held in room 103 of the West Quad building at Stockton from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 23, and 30, and Sept. 1 and 2. The clinics are open to the public and no appointment is necessary. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Girl Scouts collect pet supplies: Three members of Girl Scout Troop 19711 working on their Silver Award project are supporting local animal shelters by suppling donation bags for families looking to adopt pets. The materials also will be used at the shelters. The community may help by dropping off donated items through Aug. 24 at boxes located at Shaggy Chic Boutique and Grooming, 1205 Tilton Road, Northfield; The Bake Works, 1205 Tilton Road #3, Northfield; Tilton Market, 1524 Tilton Road, Northfield; Pampered Pet, 2607 Shore Road, Northfield; Jessies of Linwood, 136 W. Poplar Ave., Linwood; and Linwood City Hall, 400 W. Poplar Ave. Most needed are old blankets, toys for cats or dogs, leashes, collars, harnesses, pet beds, poop bags, collars, food for cats or dogs and food bowls.

Cape May