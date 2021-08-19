In your county

Atlantic
COVID vaccine clinics: Stockton University is partnering with AtlantiCare to offer free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics on the university’s Galloway Township campus at 101 Vera King Farris Drive. The clinics will be held in room 103 of the West Quad building at Stockton from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 23, and 30, and Sept. 1 and 2. The clinics are open to the public and no appointment is necessary. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Girl Scouts collect pet supplies: Three members of Girl Scout Troop 19711 working on their Silver Award project are supporting local animal shelters by suppling donation bags for families looking to adopt pets. The materials also will be used at the shelters. The community may help by dropping off donated items through Aug. 24 at boxes located at Shaggy Chic Boutique and Grooming, 1205 Tilton Road, Northfield; The Bake Works, 1205 Tilton Road #3, Northfield; Tilton Market, 1524 Tilton Road, Northfield; Pampered Pet, 2607 Shore Road, Northfield; Jessies of Linwood, 136 W. Poplar Ave., Linwood; and Linwood City Hall, 400 W. Poplar Ave. Most needed are old blankets, toys for cats or dogs, leashes, collars, harnesses, pet beds, poop bags, collars, food for cats or dogs and food bowls.
Cape May
Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics: The Cape May County Department of Health will be offering COVID-19 vaccine in towns around the county. Mobile vaccines will be offered every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, except on holidays. Tuesdays and Thursdays the mobile unit will be out in communities from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wednesday clinics will also be hosted at Cape May County Department of Health from 1 to 6 p.m. No appointment is needed. For information, call 609-465-1187.
2021 Women of Wonder nominations: The Atlantic Cape Community College Foundation and Cape May County Women’s Commission seek nominations for this year’s recipients. To nominate a Cape May County woman who has made ongoing positive contributions in the community through professional and volunteer work, visit atlantic.edu/wow and click the nomination link. Nominations will be accepted through Aug. 27. The 2021 Women of Wonder Luncheon will be held 11:30 a.m. Nov. 10 at The Flanders Hotel in Ocean City. Individual tickets are $40; a reserved table of 10 is $350. Sponsorship and advertising opportunities are also available. Proceeds from the event will support scholarships for students attending Atlantic Cape Community College. For information, call Maria Kellett at 609-463-3670.
Boo at the Zoo returning in October: The Cape May County Park & Zoo announced the return of its annual Boo at the Zoo event. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at the park in Cape May Court House. It will be free and open to the public. Guests are invited to wear costumes and enjoy craft stations, games, candy, entertainment, animals, an inflatable obstacle course, a pirate ship and more. A costume contest will be held at 11 a.m., with registration beginning at 10. The Cape May Dancers will perform at 10:15 p.m. Master DJ & Sound will provide music. For additional information, call 609-465-5271 or visit cmczoo.com.
Cumberland
Overdose awareness candlelight vigil: The Cumberland County Board of County Commissioners and the Cumberland County Department of Human Services will hold its 5th Annual Overdose Awareness Candlelight Vigil on Aug. 31 at the New Jersey Motorsports Park, 8000 Dividing Creek Road, Millville. Doors open 6 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and/or chairs to sit on. Those who have lost a loved one to an overdose and would like them commemorated during the vigil can fill out the online form at: https://tinyurl.com/ccvigil21.
Food Truck Festival on The Ave: The Downtown Vineland food truck festival returns for the fourth year from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 22, rain or shine, at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard. Admission is free. The event is organized by Main Street Vineland, with Members 1st of NJ Federal Credit Union as the major sponsor. It will feature over 22 food trucks and continuous entertainment and activities. All relative COVID safety measures will be in place. For an entertainment schedule and a list of vendors, visit foodtrucksontheave.com.
Southern Ocean
Sunshine Foundation fishing tournament: Volunteers from the Southern Ocean NJ Chapter of the Sunshine Foundation will hold their 24th annual Sunshine Foundation Fluke/Bluefish Fishing Tournament on Aug. 29. Fishing starts at sunrise and ends at 3 p.m, boundaries are between Barnegat Inlet to Great Egg Inlet. Weigh-in will take place from 2 to 4 p.m., followed by a picnic and prizes until 7:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 493, 420 Radio Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. The entry fee is $70 per boat. Money raised will help fund a trip to Disney World for a 14-year-old boy diagnosed with cerebral palsy and Hirschsprung disease. For more information, call 732-895-2939 or email Denise Maslowski at fishthesunshine2@gmail.com.
Patriot Day remembrance ceremony: Ocean County College will host a 9-11 20th anniversary ceremony 9:30 a.m. Sept. 9 at the mall flag pole on the campus in Toms River. There will be guest speakers, musical performances, reading of names and a presentation to 9-11 student writing contest winners. The public is invited to attend.
Volunteers sought for Memory Cafés at the library: Compassionate, sociable volunteers are needed to facilitate Memory Cafés @The Ocean County Library, a collaboration of the library and the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater New Jersey. Memory Cafés are monthly gatherings in which people experiencing memory loss, and their caregivers, connect in a relaxed, non-judgmental atmosphere. Participants enjoy conversation, music, art, games, activities and more. Two social engagement leaders are sought for each monthly session. Training by the Alzheimer’s Association includes online learning, shadowing of similar groups, and mentoring. Prospective facilitators are required to undergo background checks. To learn more, email program coordinator Nicolette Vasco at navasco@alz.org or call the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900.