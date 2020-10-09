In your county

Atlantic
Drive-up flu clinic: Shore Physicians Group will host a drive-up flu shot clinic from 8 a. m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 24 in the parking lot at its Surgical Division, 649 Shore Road in Somers Point. Appointments are encouraged by visiting ShorePhysiciansGroup.com or by contacting your primary care provider. Walk-up flu shots will also be provided to those without an appointment. The flu clinic is open to anyone age 18 or older, regardless of whether or not you are a current Shore Physicians Group patient. Drive-up flu shots will be administered to up to four people in a vehicle who have an appointment. For walk-up appointments, you will be directed to park your car and walk up to the designated tents to register. For information, visit ShorePhysiciansGroup.com.
Cape May
COVID drive-thru testing offered: The Cape May County Department of Health and Complete Care Health Network are partnering for drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinics. To receive testing, you must first be screened for symptoms or exposure via a telemedicine visit by a Complete Care provider. For details, call 609-465-0258 or visit cmchealth.net.
