Atlantic
MHAAC community outreach: The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County has expanded community outreach with multiple new wellness initiatives, group meetings and discussion groups. The agency is supporting individuals in need of emotional support, coping strategies and stress management as well as those living with a mental illness and their family members. Interested participants can connect to any of more than 30 virtual group meetings by cell phone or online. The agency provides links and phone numbers associated with groups on their website, social media platforms or by phoning their local office. There is no cost to participate. For more information, call 609 652-3800 or visit MHAAC.info.
Kid-friendly food drive: Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union has teamed up with other area credit unions to collect donations of kid-friendly food through July 31 to help fill the shelves of the Community Food Bank of NJ Southern Branch. Most needed items are peanut butter and jelly, canned pastas and soups, macaroni and cheese, pasta, cereals, oatmeal, pancake mix, granola bars, fruit cups, pudding cups, snack boxes of raisins and cranberries and juice boxes. Donations can be dropped off at Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union branches located at 1434 New Road in Northfield, 326 E. Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway Township, and 3301 Route 9 South in the Rio Grande Plaza. For more information, call 888-322-2848.
Eagle Theatre summer camp: The Eagle Theatre is hosting a virtual theater arts summer camp for students in grades 1 through 12. The camp is divided into two age groups: Senior Camp (grades 6-12) runs for three weeks and Junior Camp (grades 1-5) runs for two weeks. The goal of the camp is to engage students in music, dance and acting classes with the ultimate goal of collaboratively creating a musical revue incorporating songs, dance numbers and scenes under the theme “Revolution Broadway,” using songs from Broadway musicals. The final performance will be streamed live on the Eagle Theatre’s Youtube channel 7 p.m. Aug. 7. The Senior Camp begins July 20 and runs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a one-hour break from 11 a.m. to noon. The Junior Camp will begin July 27 and participate in the final performance on Aug. 7. Registration is open on the Eagle Theatre’s website at EagleTheatre.org/Summer-Camp.
Cape May
Cape Assist offers counseling services for gambling addiction: Cape Assist partners with the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey to offer funded treatment to those suffering from gambling problems and their family members. The services will be offered through the Cape Assist Counseling Department. All clinical staff have been trained to provide services. If you or someone you love has a gambling problem and would like counseling services, call 609-522-5960 or visit capeassist.org.
NAMI Zoom meetings: NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) is conducting a free monthly educational series. All meetings will be available on Zoom. July 27: Division of Mental Health and Addiction services; Aug. 24: DBT use of Empathizing Exercises with our Loved Ones; Sept. 28: NAMI NJ HIPPA Webinar; Oct. 26: Special needs trusts, Social Security and ABLE accounts; Nov. 23: How to Advocate for your Loved One. For more information and to register, call Abbie Katz at 215-327-7940.
Cumberland
Sheriff’s Office offers grocery shopping assistance to older adults: Cumberland County Sheriff Robert A. Austino and the Special Services Division of the Sheriff’s Office are assisting seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. The office will help residents or a family member set up the Shop Rite app on their electronic device. Officers will pick up their order and deliver it to their home. For information, call Sheriff’s Officer Erica Quinones at 856-451-4449, ext. 25132.
Southern Ocean
Library brances reopen: The Ocean County Library announced the following branches are open with limited capacity: Barnegat, Lacey, Little Egg Harbor, Long Beach Island and Stafford Township — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Tuckerton and Waretown — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. All customers will be required to wear masks and to adhere to social distancing guidelines. For more information, visit theocean- countylibrary.org.
