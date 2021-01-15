In your county

Atlantic
Girl Scout cookies on sale: The Girl Scout troops in the Inland & Island Service Unit will sellGirl Scout cookies through March 28. The Inland & Island Service Unit encompasses Somers Point, Linwood, Northfield, Margate, Ventnor and Atlantic City. To find a nearby cookie booth, visit gscsnj.org, click the cookie finder button and enter your zip code. For more information, email inlandisland101@gmail.com.
Cape May
Lunch & Learn program: Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County’s Family and Community Health Sciences Program will hold a virtual Lunch & Learn program, “Beating Winter Blues,” from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Jan. 28. To register in advance, visit go.rutgers.edu/ow1vtel4. After registering, you will receive an email with information about joining the meeting. Sessions are recorded and available for the public to view on the Rutgers Co-op YouTube channel.
NAMI Zoom meetings: The National Alliance on Mental Illness will conducting a free virtual educational program on Nov. 23 titled How to Advocate for your Loved One. For more information and to register, call Abbie Katz at 215-327-7940 or email namiacm.aek@gmail.com.
Cumberland
Woman’s Club seeks members: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting women with similar interests. The club meets via Zoom. For information, call 856-696-3944.
Southern Ocean County
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends through Veterans Day. Arrangements also will be made any time for groups or organizations with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.