In your county

Atlantic

Girl Scout cookies on sale: The Girl Scout troops in the Inland & Island Service Unit will sellGirl Scout cookies through March 28. The Inland & Island Service Unit encompasses Somers Point, Linwood, Northfield, Margate, Ventnor and Atlantic City. To find a nearby cookie booth, visit gscsnj.org, click the cookie finder button and enter your zip code. For more information, email inlandisland101@gmail.com.

Cape May

Lunch & Learn program: Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County’s Family and Community Health Sciences Program will hold a virtual Lunch & Learn program, “Beating Winter Blues,” from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Jan. 28. To register in advance, visit go.rutgers.edu/ow1vtel4. After registering, you will receive an email with information about joining the meeting. Sessions are recorded and available for the public to view on the Rutgers Co-op YouTube channel.

NAMI Zoom meetings: The National Alliance on Mental Illness will conducting a free virtual educational program on Nov. 23 titled How to Advocate for your Loved One. For more information and to register, call Abbie Katz at 215-327-7940 or email namiacm.aek@gmail.com.

Cumberland