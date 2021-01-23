In your county

 Skip to main content
Atlantic

NAMI Family-to-Family support class: Registration is underway to participate in an online support class for those with loved ones struggling with mental illness. The program will run from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 9 through March 30. The National Alliance on Mental Illness Atlantic/Cape May will host the program via Zoom. It’s free to sign up. For more information, call 609-517-4823 or visit NAMIAC.org.

Girl Scout cookies on sale: The Girl Scout troops part of the Inland & Island Service Unit are selling Girl Scout cookies through March 28. The Inland & Island Service Unit encompasses Somers Point, Linwood, Northfield, Margate, Ventnor and Atlantic City. Visit gscsnj.org, click the cookie finder button and enter your zip code. For more information, email inlandisland101@gmail.com.

Cape May

Lunch & Learn program: Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS) Program will hold a virtual Lunch & Learn program “Beating Winter Blues,” from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Jan. 28. To register in advance, visit //go.rutgers.edu/ow1vtel4. After registering, you will receive an email with information about joining the meeting. Southern Ocean

County Library online book club: Registration is open for Ocean County Library’s new One Book OCL Online Book Club, a free online forum for book discussions. The first selection will be “An American Marriage,”by Tayari Jones. For more information, visit theoceancountylibrary.org/online-book-club.

Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends. Arrangements also will be made any time for groups or organizations with reservations. For information, visit vummm.org or call 609-296-2210.

