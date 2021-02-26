In your county

Atlantic

NICU Clothing drive: Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is collecting baby clothing to help children and families at the Special Care Nursery at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point. Needed are newborn or preemie clothing and hats, handmade or store bought blankets and newborn sleep sacks/swaddles. Monetary donations also are appreciated. Bring items to any Jersey Federal Credit Union branch through April 30. For information, 609-382-4356.

Southern Ocean

Center for veterans services to be established at OCC: Ocean County College received a $444,130 three-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education to establish a Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success on its Toms River campus. The grant was made to only 12 institutions of higher education nationwide, according to a news release from the college. For more information, visit ocean.edu.

Quilters bus trip: Pieceful Shores Quilters Guild will not conduct its fabric shopping bus trip to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, this year due to continuing restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic. The tentative new date is April 28, 2022. For more information, call Charlene Samanich at 609-296-7652.