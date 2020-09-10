Atlantic
Jewish Family Service Card Party on hiatus: Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties will not hold its annual Card Party this year, but invites donations to help raise funds for Village by the Shore to provide programs, services and socialization to senior adults. A secure, online contribution may be made at jfsatlantic.org or send a check to JFS, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, NJ 08402. For information, call Kirby Reed at 609-822-1108, ext. 144 or email kreed@jfsatlantic.org.
NAMI Zoom meetings: The National Alliance on Mental Illness is conducting a free monthly educational series. All meetings will be available on Zoom. Sept. 28: NAMI NJ HIPPA Webinar; Oct. 26: Special needs trusts, Social Security and ABLE accounts; Nov. 23: How to Advocate for your Loved One. For more information and to register, call Abbie Katz at 215-327-7940 or email namiacm.aek@gmail.com.
Crabbing tournament rescheduled: The 2020 Assault on Patcong Creek, hosted by the Patcong Creek Foundation, is rescheduled for Oct. 9-10, organizers announced. The post-tournament event location also has changed, and will be at the Elk’s Lodge in Egg Harbor Township. Participation in the crabbing tournament is free but registration is required. Donations and sponsorships benefit the foundation’s educational programs. For information, visit patcongcreekfoundation.org.
ACIL offering online programs: The Atlantic Center for Independent Living, Inc. is offering wellness groups, support/discussion meetings, and life skills workshops via virtual groups. Staff members are facilitating existing as well as new groups, including some with a focus on COVID-19. The agency is a support, advocacy and referral service for members of the disability community. Meetings can be accessed by phone or computer; video is optional, not required. All are provided at no cost to participants. For details on how to participate in any of the meetings, call 609 748-2253 or check the center's Facebook page, Instagram atlanticcil, or website www.atlanticCIL.org. Individuals and family members seeking referrals and resources can call the center or email dcampbell@atlanticCIL.org.
Cape May
Lunch & Learn programs: Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences will hold a virtual Lunch & Learn program, Wellness Balance, from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Sept. 24. The presentation is part of the new monthly virtual series. To register, visit https://rutgers.webex.com/rutgers/onstage/g.php?MTID=eeed27960bc23c31b6a42be06a5c41f38.
Tools for School drive: Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is collecting school supplies through Sept. 30 to help children in need. Most needed items are pencils, pencil cases, erasers, handheld dry erase board with markers, snacks, skinny crayons, glue sticks, tissues, plastic pocket folders, notebooks, rulers, binders and more. Monetary donations also are appreciated. Bring donations to office locations at Rio Grande Plaza, Route 9, Rio Grande; 1434 New Road, Northfield or 326 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. For more information, call 609-382-4356 or visit JerseyShoreFCUorg.
Southern Ocean
Golf Classic event to support student scholarships: The Ocean County College Foundation’s 19th annual Golf Classic will be held Oct. 13 at Pine Barrens Golf Club in Jackson. Registration and brunch begin 9:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 11 a.m. Funds raised help make higher education more accessible to Ocean County residents through scholarships and awards. Various levels of sponsorships and participation are available, and discounted tickets are available for alumni. For information, visit go.ocean.edu/golf.
