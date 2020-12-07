In your county

Atlantic
Charity League Christmas pins: The Charity League 2020 Christmas Pin is still available in limited quantities, according to Barbara Law, publicity chair for the nonprofit. This year’s handmade design is a deep green sequined sleigh carrying two delicate Christmas trees. It is trimmed in white and includes seed beads and crystals and is highlighted with crystal holly leaves and berries. The cost is $25. A purchase supports local charities. For information, visit charityleagueac.com or email charityleaguepins@gmail.com.
JFS Friends Campaign: Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties is asking the community for support in its fundraising goals to provide assistance, programs and services for area residents. Since the pandemic began mid-March, JFS staff and volunteers have delivered 3,394 meals to isolated seniors, fed 5,267 individuals and families through its food pantry, responded to 2,228 calls for assistance, and provided 5,767 telehealth sessions, according to the organization. To make a tax-deductible donation, visit jfsatlantic.org or mail donation payable to JFS Friends Campaign to Jewish Family Service, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, NJ 08402.
Menorah lighting and fire juggling show: Chabad at the Shore will hold an outdoor Chanukah celebration 5 p.m. Dec. 13 at 6605 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. The event is free. Masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 609-822-8500 or visit chabadac.com.
Cape May
NAMI Atlantic/Cape May Family Support Group: Family members of those struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders are invited to join in discussion from 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays via Zoom. Registration is required. For more information, call 609-517-4823 or email rachelhludwig@gmail.com or visit NAMIAC.org.
Cumberland
Donations sought for Veterans Home: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is collecting Christmas gift items to donate to the Vineland Veterans Memorial Home. For more information, call 856-696-3944 visit the Facebook page.
Southern Ocean
‘Coping with the Holidays’ grief program: The Ocean County Library will present a virtual program, “Coping with the Holidays,” 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9. The Samaritan Center for Grief Support helps those whose holiday season follows the loss of a loved one. The presentation will focus on finding solace in grief, coping, communication and compassion for one’s self and others, self-care suggestions and holiday-related COVID-19 concerns. A live question-and-answer discussion will follow the program. The program is free. Registration is required. Visit theoceancounty library.org/events.
Coat drive: PBA Local 297 and the Stafford Township Recreation Department are collecting new, unwrapped gifts and new winter coats for boys and girls, newborn through age 18, to benefit those in need in the community. Bring donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 21 at the Bay Avenue Community Center, 774 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. For information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8573.
or 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.
