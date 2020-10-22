In your county

NAMI support meetings: Individuals living with a range of mental health conditions can share their feelings and experiences with others who are experiencing and coping with similar challenges through free Connection Recovery Support Group meetings hosted by the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Atlantic and Cape May counties. Meetings are held 7 p.m. first Mondays of the month. Participants can join the meeting via Zoom from their computer or by phone. Register at namiacm.aek@gmail.com to receive the Zoom link. The meetings are one hour and are led by trained peer leaders. For information, call 609-741-5125 or email namiacm.aek@gmail.com .

Flags for veterans: Shore Medical Center will celebrate Veterans Day by hosting its fifth consecutive flag planting tribute in its park along Bay Avenue in Somers Point. Community members can submit the name and military branch of family or friends who have served. Members of the Shore Medical Center team will label each flag with the name of the veteran. There is no limit to the number of names that can be submitted. Those interested in recognizing a veteran should send their full name, the full name of the veteran(s) they’d like to honor, and their branch(es) of the military to patriotic tribute@shoremedical center.org by Nov. 6.