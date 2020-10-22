In your county

Atlantic
NAMI support meetings: Individuals living with a range of mental health conditions can share their feelings and experiences with others who are experiencing and coping with similar challenges through free Connection Recovery Support Group meetings hosted by the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Atlantic and Cape May counties. Meetings are held 7 p.m. first Mondays of the month. Participants can join the meeting via Zoom from their computer or by phone. Register at namiacm.aek@gmail.com to receive the Zoom link. The meetings are one hour and are led by trained peer leaders. For information, call 609-741-5125 or email namiacm.aek@gmail.com.
Flags for veterans: Shore Medical Center will celebrate Veterans Day by hosting its fifth consecutive flag planting tribute in its park along Bay Avenue in Somers Point. Community members can submit the name and military branch of family or friends who have served. Members of the Shore Medical Center team will label each flag with the name of the veteran. There is no limit to the number of names that can be submitted. Those interested in recognizing a veteran should send their full name, the full name of the veteran(s) they’d like to honor, and their branch(es) of the military to patriotic tribute@shoremedical center.org by Nov. 6.
ACUA Recycled Art Contest: The Atlantic County Utilities Authority is sponsoring an art contest to create works from material destined for recycling or trash. The contest is open to all ages. Participants must be a resident of Atlantic County. The deadline for entries is Nov. 1. For more details, call 609-272-6934 or visit ACUA.com.
Cape May
Lunch & Learn program: Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences will hold a virtual program titled Portion Distortion from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Oct. 29. Sessions are recorded and available for the public to view on the RCE of Cape May County YouTube channel. For information or to register, visit capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.
Fall equine clinic: The Cape May County 4-H Equine Health Clinic will be held Nov. 6. The Rutgers Cooperative Extension 4-H Youth Development Program is partnering with Dr. Tanja Hanyi to offer the equine clinic at discounted vaccine prices. Participants must register by Oct. 30. Registration packets are available at capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu. For information, call Nancy Rothenbiller at 609-827-3485 between 3:30 and 8 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!