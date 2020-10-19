In your county

Atlantic

Flags for veterans: Shore Medical Center will celebrate Veterans Day by hosting its fifth consecutive flag planting tribute in its park along Bay Avenue in Somers Point. Community members can submit the name and military branch of family or friends who have served. Members of the Shore Medical Center team will label each flag with the name of the veteran. Those interested in recognizing a veteran should send their full name, the full name of the veteran(s) they’d like to honor, and their branch(es) of the military to patriotictribute@shoremedicalcenter.org by Nov. 6.

Cape May

Fall equine clinic: The Cape May County 4-H Equine Health Clinic will be held Nov. 6. Rutgers Cooperative Extension 4-H Youth Development Program is partnering with Dr. Tanja Hanyi to offer the equine clinic at discounted vaccine prices. The clinic is open to all horse and pony owners in the county. Participants must pre-register by Oct. 30. Registra-tion packets are available at capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu. For information, call Nancy Rothenbiller at 609-827-3485 between 3:30 and 8 p.m. only. Participants must pre-register by Oct. 30. Southern Ocean