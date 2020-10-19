In your county

Atlantic
Flags for veterans: Shore Medical Center will celebrate Veterans Day by hosting its fifth consecutive flag planting tribute in its park along Bay Avenue in Somers Point. Community members can submit the name and military branch of family or friends who have served. Members of the Shore Medical Center team will label each flag with the name of the veteran. Those interested in recognizing a veteran should send their full name, the full name of the veteran(s) they’d like to honor, and their branch(es) of the military to patriotictribute@shoremedicalcenter.org by Nov. 6.
Cape May
Fall equine clinic: The Cape May County 4-H Equine Health Clinic will be held Nov. 6. Rutgers Cooperative Extension 4-H Youth Development Program is partnering with Dr. Tanja Hanyi to offer the equine clinic at discounted vaccine prices. The clinic is open to all horse and pony owners in the county. Participants must pre-register by Oct. 30. Registra-tion packets are available at capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu. For information, call Nancy Rothenbiller at 609-827-3485 between 3:30 and 8 p.m. only. Participants must pre-register by Oct. 30. Southern Ocean
TED Talk marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month: The Counseling Center at Ocean County College, in collaboration with the St. Francis Counseling Service and Providence House, will present a recorded talk via GoToMeeting with Leslie Morgan Steiner, advocate and author of Crazy Love, at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 26 to mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month. A panel discussion will follow. Experts also will be available during and after the meeting to share information about their services. For information and to register, call 732-255-0386.
or email counselingservices@ocean.edu. The program is free.
County library offers human trafficking program: A free virtual program outlining the problem of human trafficking will be held 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22. It will be presented by Jaimee Johnson, founder and chief executive officer of the advocacy group Sisters of the Streets. The free program is sponsored by Ocean County Human Services. It is open to teens, adults and educators. Registration is required. To register, call 732-349-6200, ext. 5203 or visit theoceancountylibrary.org/events.
