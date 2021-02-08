In your county

Atlantic

Atlantic City Boat Show postponed to April: The 2021 Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show has been moved to April 7-11, according to show organizers. The show, originally scheduled Feb. 24-28, will still take place at the Atlantic City Convention Center. For helpful resources on boat buying and the boating lifestyle, visit DiscoverBoating.com.

Videos for athlete and opioid misuse prevention: Join Together Atlantic County, a substance misuse prevention coalition, Atlantic Prevention Resources and the Atlantic County Opioid Task Force has made available prerecorded videos on the topic of preventing opioid misuse among athletes. The presentations are for high school athletes, their parents and guardians, as well as athletic directors, coaches, athletic trainers and anyone else working with youth athletes. Find the videos at http://www.jtacnj.org/opioids-and-athletes.html There are five presentations recorded by local residents regarding their personal stories, experiences and perspectives on athletes and the dangers of opioid misuse. Presenters include Dr. Josiah Bunting, Bunting Family Pharmacy; Sgt. Jennifer Cugini, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office; Don Rogers, Advanced Recovery Systems; Dave Sholler, Philadelphia 76ers; and Melanie Mackleer, Atlantic Prevention Resources. For more information, call 609-272-0101, ext. 11, or email Lsmith@atlprev.org.