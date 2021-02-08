In your county

Atlantic
Atlantic City Boat Show postponed to April: The 2021 Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show has been moved to April 7-11, according to show organizers. The show, originally scheduled Feb. 24-28, will still take place at the Atlantic City Convention Center. For helpful resources on boat buying and the boating lifestyle, visit DiscoverBoating.com.
Videos for athlete and opioid misuse prevention: Join Together Atlantic County, a substance misuse prevention coalition, Atlantic Prevention Resources and the Atlantic County Opioid Task Force has made available prerecorded videos on the topic of preventing opioid misuse among athletes. The presentations are for high school athletes, their parents and guardians, as well as athletic directors, coaches, athletic trainers and anyone else working with youth athletes. Find the videos at http://www.jtacnj.org/opioids-and-athletes.html There are five presentations recorded by local residents regarding their personal stories, experiences and perspectives on athletes and the dangers of opioid misuse. Presenters include Dr. Josiah Bunting, Bunting Family Pharmacy; Sgt. Jennifer Cugini, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office; Don Rogers, Advanced Recovery Systems; Dave Sholler, Philadelphia 76ers; and Melanie Mackleer, Atlantic Prevention Resources. For more information, call 609-272-0101, ext. 11, or email Lsmith@atlprev.org.
Valentine’s Day vow renewals: Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City will host “An Afternoon of Romance & Renewal” on Feb. 14. The annual fundraising event, in which couples are invited to take part in a mini vow renewal ceremony with a non-denominational minister, will be held differently this year due to gathering restrictions in place for the pandemic, organizers announced. Ceremonies will be held with a maximum of two couples, in person, every half hour from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Keeper’s Cottage, for a total of seven mini ceremonies for 14 total couples. At 4:30 p.m., there will be a virtual vow renewal ceremony held via Zoom for those wishing to stay home. The donation cost is $40 per couple for either an in-person or virtual renewal, and includes a tower climb. To make a reservation, call the lighthouse at 609-449-1360.
South Jersey Federal Credit Union offers scholarships: Applications are now available for South Jersey Federal Credit Union’s scholarship awards for the 2021-22 academic year. Up to $1,000 may be awarded to college-bound high school seniors based on academic performance, extra-curricular activities, community service, a teacher recommendation and a personal essay. Applicants must be a high school senior, and the student or the student’s parent or guardian must be a member in good standing of the credit union. The scholarship funds must be used for tuition at an accredited college or university by Jan. 31, 2022 and will be paid directly to the college or university. The scholarship application is currently available at SouthJerseyFCU.com/scholarships and at all South Jersey Federal Credit Union branches. Completed applications and all supporting materials must be returned by April 30.
Center for veterans services to be established at OCC: Ocean County College has recently received a $444,130 three-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education to establish a Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success on its Toms River campus. The grant was made to only 12 institutions of higher education nationwide, according to a news release from the college. The center will provide a single point of contact to coordinate comprehensive support services for veteran students. For more information, visit ocean.edu.
Online book club: Registration is open for Ocean County Library’s One Book OCL Online Book Club, a free online forum for book discussions. Library cardholders and non-cardholders are eligible to take part in this free program. Titles will be under discussion for about two months each. For more information, visit theoceancountylibrary.org/online-book-club.