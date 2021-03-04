In your county

Atlantic

NICU Clothing drive: Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is collecting baby clothing to help children and families in need at the Special Care Nursery at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point. Monetary donations are also appreciated. Items may be brought to any Jersey Federal Credit Union branch through April 30. For more information, 609-382-4356 or visit JerseyShoreFCUorg.

Cape May

Volunteers needed at vaccination clinic: The Cape May County Health Department seeks volunteers for the local Medical Reserve Corps to assist county officials at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Avalon. Friendly people and those with computer skills are needed. If interested, register online at https://njlmn.njlincs.net/

Southern Ocean

Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends through Veterans Day. Arrangements also will be made any time for groups or organizations with reservations. For information, visit vummm.org or call 609-296-2210.