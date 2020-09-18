Atlantic
Jewish Family Service Card Party on hiatus: Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties will not hold its annual Card Party this year but invites donations to help raise funds for Village by the Shore to provide programs, services and socialization to senior adults. A secure, online contribution may be made at jfsatlantic.org or send a check to JFS, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, NJ 08402. For information, call Kirby Reed at 609-822-1108, ext. 144, or email kreed@jfsatlantic.org.
NAMI Zoom meetings: The National Alliance on Mental Illness is conducting a free monthly educational series. All meetings will be available on Zoom. Sept. 28: NAMI NJ HIPPA Webinar; Oct. 26: Special needs trusts, Social Security and ABLE accounts; Nov. 23: How to Advocate for Your Loved One. For more information and to register, call Abbie Katz at 215-327-7940 or email namiacm.aek@gmail.com.
Cape May
Lunch & Learn programs: Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences will hold a virtual Lunch & Learn program, Wellness Balance, from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Sept. 24. The presentation is part of the new monthly virtual series. For information and to register, visit capemay.njaes. rutgers.edu.
Tools for School drive: Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is collecting school supplies through Sept. 30 to help children in need. Most needed items are pencils, pencil cases, erasers, handheld dry erase boards with markers, snacks, skinny crayons, glue sticks, tissues, plastic pocket folders, notebooks, rulers, binders and more. Bring donations to office locations at Rio Grande Plaza, Route 9, Rio Grande; 1434 New Road, Northfield, or 326 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. For information, call 609-382-4356 or visit JerseyShoreFCUorg.
Southern Ocean
Golf Classic event to support student scholarships: The Ocean County College Foundation’s 19th annual Golf Classic will be held Oct. 13 at Pine Barrens Golf Club in Jackson. Registration and brunch begin 9:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 11 a.m. Proceeds help Ocean County residents through scholarships and awards. For information, visit go.ocean.edu/golf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.