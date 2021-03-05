In your county

Spring Equine Clinic: The Cape May County 4-H Spring Equine Health Clinic will be held April 8 and 9. Veterinarians and clinic volunteers will travel to farms and boarding stables, offering vaccinations at reduced prices to horses and without the normal farm call fee. Participants must preregister. Clinic registration packets are available on the 4-H website at capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu/. The deadline for registration is April 2. For more information, call Nancy Rothenbiller at 609-827-3485 between 3:30 and 8 p.m. only.