In your county

Atlantic

UNICO sponsors food, clothing drive: The Greater Atlantic City Chapter of UNICO is sponsoring a food and clothing drive to benefit the South Jersey Food Bank in Pleasantville and the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. Non-perishable food and new and slightly used clothing for men, women and children in all sizes are requested. Cold weather clothing is needed for the Rescue Mission. The collection dates, times and locations are: 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Dec. 5; and 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7; at 401 N. Argyle Ave., Margate; 212 Peachtree Lane, Egg Harbor Township; 448 Coventry Way, Galloway Township.

Cape May

Cape Assist offers counseling services for gambling addiction: Cape Assist partners with the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey to offer funded treatment to those suffering from gambling problems and their family members. The services will be offered through the Cape Assist Counseling Department. All clinical staff have been trained to provide services. If you or someone you love has a gambling problem and would like counseling services, call 609-522-5960 or visit CapeAssist.org.

Cumberland