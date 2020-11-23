In your county

Atlantic
UNICO sponsors food, clothing drive: The Greater Atlantic City Chapter of UNICO is sponsoring a food and clothing drive to benefit the South Jersey Food Bank in Pleasantville and the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. Non-perishable food and new and slightly used clothing for men, women and children in all sizes are requested. Cold weather clothing is needed for the Rescue Mission. The collection dates, times and locations are: 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Dec. 5; and 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7; at 401 N. Argyle Ave., Margate; 212 Peachtree Lane, Egg Harbor Township; 448 Coventry Way, Galloway Township.
Cape Assist offers counseling services for gambling addiction: Cape Assist partners with the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey to offer funded treatment to those suffering from gambling problems and their family members. The services will be offered through the Cape Assist Counseling Department. All clinical staff have been trained to provide services. If you or someone you love has a gambling problem and would like counseling services, call 609-522-5960 or visit CapeAssist.org.
“Peace On Earth” annual Christmas parade: Main Street Vineland’s “Peace on Earth” Christmas parade along Landis Avenue in downtown Vineland will be held 5 p.m. Nov. 28. Rain date is Nov. 29. This year’s theme promotes peace and calm during these turbulent times, organizers said. For more information, call 856-794-8653.
‘Coping with the Holidays’ grief program: The Ocean County Library will present a virtual program, “Coping with the Holidays,” 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9. The Samaritan Center for Grief Support is designed to help those whose holiday season follows the loss of a loved one. The presentation will focus on finding solace in grief, coping, communication and compassion for one’s self and others, self-care suggestions and holiday-related COVID-19 concerns. A live question-and-answer discussion with Samaritan Bereavement Program Supervisor Joan Ordille will follow the program. The program is free. Registration is required. To receive a link to join the discussion, visit theocean countylibrary.org/events.
