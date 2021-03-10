In your county

Mason’s offer scholarship: Trinity Justice Lodge 79 of F&AM will award scholarships to qualified high school graduating seniors and students already attending college. Applicants must be the daughter, son, granddaughter or grandson of a Mason in good standing belonging to a lodge in the 23rd Masonic District of Atlantic County. To request an application, email Eliot Friedland at emfriedland@yahoo.com or Bruce Peskoe at blpeskoe@comcast.net . The deadline for submitting applications is May 1.

South Jersey Federal Credit Union offers scholarships: Applications are now available for South Jersey Federal Credit Union’s scholarship awards for the 2021-22 academic year. Applicants must be a high school senior, and the student or the student’s parent or guardian must be a member in good standing of the credit union. Applications are available at SouthJerseyFCU.com/scholarships and at all South Jersey Federal Credit Union branches. The deadline to apply is April 30.