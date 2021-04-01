In your county

Atlantic
Scholarships for graduating Hispanic students: The Hispanic Association of Atlantic County is accepting applications for 2021 scholarship for Hispanic high school seniors in Atlantic County. Four $500 scholarships will be awarded. The number of awards or amounts may change depending on fundraising efforts, organizers said. For information on how to donate to the fund, or to access the scholarship application, visit haacnj.org/scholarship.
Mason's offer scholarship: Trinity Justice Lodge 79 of F&AM will award scholarships to qualified high school graduating seniors and students already attending college. Applicants must be the daughter, son, granddaughter or grandson of a Mason in good standing belonging to a lodge in the 23rd Masonic District of Atlantic County. The student must show academic achievement, financial need, and good character with recommendations. To request an application, email Eliot Friedland at emfriedland@yahoo.com or Bruce Peskoe at blpeskoe@comcast.net. The deadline for submitting applications is May 1.
NICU Clothing drive: Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is collecting baby clothing to help children and families in need at the Special Care Nursery at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point. Needed are newborn or preemie clothing, newborn and preemie hats, handmade or store bought blankets and newborn sleep sacks/swaddles. Monetary donations are also appreciated. Items may be brought to any Jersey Federal Credit Union branch through April 30. For more information, 609-382-4356 or visit JerseyShoreFCUorg.
Cape May
Vendors wanted for flea markets: Holy Trinity Church, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City, is accepting applications for vendors for its flea market to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 29. The cost is $25 for one parallel parking space; or two perpendicular spaces. For a reservation form and additional instructions, call 609-399-1019. Spaces are limited.
Volunteers needed at vaccination clinic: The Cape May County Health Department seeks volunteers for the local Medical Reserve Corps to assist county officials at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Avalon. Friendly people and those with computer skills are needed. If you would like to donate your time, register online at https://njlmn.njlincs.net/
Spring Equine Clinic: The Cape May County 4-H Spring Equine Health Clinic will be held April 8 and 9. Veterinarians and clinic volunteers will travel to farms and boarding stables, offering vaccinations at reduced prices to horses and without the normal farm call fee. The clinic also offers the Coggins blood test. A negative Coggins test for Equine Infectious Anemia is required annually by the NJ 4-H Horse Program and at most equine events throughout New Jersey and the nation. Participants must preregister. Clinic registration packets are available on the 4-H website at capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu/. The deadline for registration is April 2. For more information, call Nancy Rothenbiller at 609-827-3485 between 3:30 and 8 p.m. only.
Cumberland
New executive officers at BBBS: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties named new executive officers for 2021. The slate includes Kathleen Norton Gallaher, chair; Erin Feldman Mendez, vice chair; Cosmo Giovinazzi IV, treasurer; and Cesar Morales, secretary. To learn more about the mentoring program, volunteer opportunities, or additional ways to support BBBS, call 856-692-0916 or visit SouthJerseyBigs.org.
Southern Ocean
Library hosts virtual chat with YA author: Young Adult genre author Crystal Maldonado ("Fat Chance, Charlie Vega") will lead off the Ocean County Library’s new “Dive Into YA: It’s Not Just for Teens” virtual discussion series 6 p.m. April 8. The program is open to all ages. Registration for this free program is required at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events. Registrants will receive a link by email to join the program. Attendees will receive a 10% discount for Booktowne that can be used through their website.
Hunger Foundation food drive: The Hunger Foundation of Southern Ocean County is hosting a community-wide food drive through April 30. The goal is to raise funds and supplies for local food pantries, foodbanks and soup kitchens serving communities from Lacey Township to Little Egg Harbor Township. Food collection boxes are available at multiple locations. More information can be found at hfoso.org. Monetary donations are also accepted.