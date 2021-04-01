In your county

Vendors wanted for flea markets: Holy Trinity Church, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City, is accepting applications for vendors for its flea market to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 29. The cost is $25 for one parallel parking space; or two perpendicular spaces. For a reservation form and additional instructions, call 609-399-1019. Spaces are limited.

Volunteers needed at vaccination clinic: The Cape May County Health Department seeks volunteers for the local Medical Reserve Corps to assist county officials at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Avalon. Friendly people and those with computer skills are needed. If you would like to donate your time, register online at https://njlmn.njlincs.net/

Spring Equine Clinic: The Cape May County 4-H Spring Equine Health Clinic will be held April 8 and 9. Veterinarians and clinic volunteers will travel to farms and boarding stables, offering vaccinations at reduced prices to horses and without the normal farm call fee. The clinic also offers the Coggins blood test. A negative Coggins test for Equine Infectious Anemia is required annually by the NJ 4-H Horse Program and at most equine events throughout New Jersey and the nation. Participants must preregister. Clinic registration packets are available on the 4-H website at capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu/. The deadline for registration is April 2. For more information, call Nancy Rothenbiller at 609-827-3485 between 3:30 and 8 p.m. only.