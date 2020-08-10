Atlantic
Dog Obedience Classes begin Sept. 15: Pinelands K-9 Club, Inc. will hold its next session of group obedience classes Sept. 15 beginning at 7 p.m. Puppy and beginner through advanced level classes are held at the Atlantic County 4-H center on Route 50 between Mays Landing and Egg Harbor City. The fee for a six-week session is $120 with proof of vaccines. For more information, call 609-432-9447 or visit PinelandsK9Club.com.
Jewish Family Service needs food pantry donations: Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties is asking the community to donate nonperishable food to provide for people in need. The top donation needs are canned tuna, cereal, hearty soups and canned fruits. Following the social distancing guidelines, collection bins have been placed at the following locations: Pleasantville Police Department, 17 N. First St.; Ventnor City Hall, 6201 Atlantic Ave.; and Linwood City Hall, 400 Poplar Ave. For more information, call JFS at 609-822-1108 or visit jfsatlantic.org.
Stockton conducting COVID-19 impact survey: Stockton University faculty are collaborating on a research study on public response to the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has shaped the lives of people around the world. The researchers are looking for a broad range of people ages 18 and older to take an online survey. It should about 20 minutes to complete. All responses are anonymous and participants can withdraw from the survey at any time. The survey is at COVID-19 International Survey. For informtion, call 609-626-3530 or email manish.madan@stockton.edu,
NAMI Zoom meetings: National Alliance on Mental Illness is conducting a free monthly educational series. All meetings will be available on Zoom. Aug. 24: DBT use of Empathizing Exercises with our Loved Ones; Sept. 28: NAMI NJ HIPPA Webinar; Oct. 26: Special needs trusts, Social Security and ABLE accounts; Nov. 23: How to Advocate for your Loved One. For more information and to register, call 215-327-7940 or email namiacm.aek@gmail.com.
Crabbing tournament rescheduled: The 2020 Assault on Patcong Creek, hosted by the Patcong Creek Foundation, is rescheduled for Oct. 9-10, organizers announced. The post-tournament event location also has changed, and will be at the Elk’s Lodge in Egg Harbor Township. Participation in the crabbing tournament is free but registration is required. Donations and sponsorships benefit the foundation’s educational programs.
For information, visit patcongcreekfoundation.org.
MHAAC community outreach: The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County has expanded community outreach with multiple new wellness initiatives, group meetings and discussion groups. The agency is supporting individuals in need of emotional support, coping strategies and stress management as well as those living with a mental illness and their family members. Interested participants can connect to any of more than 30 virtual group meetings by cell phone or online. The agency provides links and phone numbers associated with groups on their website, social media platforms or by phoning their local office. There is no cost to participate. For more information, call 609 652-3800 or visit MHAAC.info.
ACIL offering online programs: The Atlantic Center for Independent Living, Inc. is offering wellness groups, support/discussion meetings, and life skills workshops via virtual groups. Staff members are facilitating existing as well as new groups, including some with a focus on COVID-19. The agency is a support, advocacy and referral service for members of the disability community. Meetings can be accessed by phone or computer; video is optional, not required. All are provided at no cost to participants. For details on how to participate in any of the meetings, call 609 748-2253 or check the center’s Facebook page, Instagram atlanticcil, or online at atlanticCIL.org. Individuals and family members seeking referrals and resources can call the center or email dcampbell@atlanticcil.org.
Cape May
Tools for School drive: Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is collecting school supplies through Sept. 30 to help children in need. Most needed items are pencils, pencil cases, erasers, handheld dry erase board with markers, snacks, skinny crayons, glue sticks, tissues, plastic pocket folders, notebooks, rulers, binders and more. Monetary donations also are appreciated. Bring donations to office locations at Rio Grande Plaza, Route 9, Rio Grande; 1434 New Road, Northfield or 326 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. For more information, call 609-382-4356 or visit JerseyShoreFCUorg.
COVID drive-thru testing offered: The Cape May County Department of Health and Complete Care Health Network are partnering to open drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinics. To receive testing, you must first be screened for symptoms or exposure via a telemedicine visit by a Complete Care provider. Appointments for screenings can be requested at CompleteCareNJ.org and click the Request an Appointment link or call 609-465-0258. For more information, visit cmchealth.net.
Cumberland
‘Peace On Earth’ theme of annual Christmas parade: Main Street Vineland announced “Peace on Earth” will be the theme of this year’s annual Christmas parade along Landis Avenue in downtown Vineland. The date is Nov. 28. The rain date is Nov. 29. To promote the theme of peace and calm during these turbulent times, floats this year are to be decorated to honor persons in history who have worked toward the spread of peace in our world, such as Jesus, Moses, Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. Martin Luther King, Mother Teresa, or any other choice, past or present, organizers said. For float registration and vendor applications, visit TheAve.biz. For more information, call 856-794-8653.
Southern Ocean
Quilters plan bus trip: The annual fabric shopping excursion to Lancaster by the Pieceful Shores Quilters will be held at a new date of Sept. 24, organizers announced. The bus pickup point is 775 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. The cost is $38 for guild members and $42 for nonmembers. For more information, call Charlene at 609-296-7652.
Family Promise of Southern Ocean County receives grant to help homeless: Family Promise of Southern Ocean County announced it is one of 10 Family Promise affiliates across the country selected to receive a $10,000 matching grant from Help Us Move In, a nonprofit that works with communities to fund and create programs to help families facing housing crisis.
For more information, call 609-994-3317 or visit familypromisesoc.org.
