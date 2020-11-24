In your county

Atlantic
UNICO sponsors food, clothing drive: The Greater Atlantic City Chapter of UNICO is sponsoring a food and clothing drive to benefit the South Jersey Food Bank in Pleasantville and the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. Non-perishable food and new and slightly used clothing for men, women and children in all sizes are requested. Cold weather clothing is needed for the Rescue Mission. The collection dates, times and locations are: 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Dec. 5; and 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7; at 401 N. Argyle Ave., Margate; 212 Peachtree Lane, Egg Harbor Township; 448 Coventry Way, Galloway Township.
Cape May
NAMI Atlantic/Cape May Family Support Group: Family members of those struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders are invited to join in discussion from 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays via Zoom. Registration is required. For more information, call 609-517-4823 or email rachelhludwig@gmail.com or visit NAMIAC.org.
Cumberland
“Peace On Earth” annual Christmas parade: Main Street Vineland’s “Peace on Earth” Christmas parade along Landis Avenue in downtown Vineland will be held 5 p.m. Saturday. The rain date is Sunday. This year’s theme promotes peace and calm during these turbulent times, organizers said. For more information, call 856-794-8653.
Southern Ocean County
‘Coping with the Holidays’ grief program: The Ocean County Library will present a virtual program, “Coping with the Holidays,” 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9. The Samaritan Center for Grief Support is designed to help those whose holiday season follows the loss of a loved one. The presentation will focus on finding solace in grief, coping, communication and compassion for one’s self and others, self-care suggestions and holiday-related COVID-19 concerns. A live question-and-answer discussion will follow the program. The program is free. Registration is required. To receive a link to join the discussion, visit theocean-countylibrary.org/events.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!