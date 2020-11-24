In your county

‘Coping with the Holidays’ grief program: The Ocean County Library will present a virtual program, “Coping with the Holidays,” 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9. The Samaritan Center for Grief Support is designed to help those whose holiday season follows the loss of a loved one. The presentation will focus on finding solace in grief, coping, communication and compassion for one’s self and others, self-care suggestions and holiday-related COVID-19 concerns. A live question-and-answer discussion will follow the program. The program is free. Registration is required. To receive a link to join the discussion, visit theocean-countylibrary.org/events.