In your county

Southern Ocean
Hunger Foundation food drive: The Hunger Foundation of Southern Ocean County is hosting a community-wide food drive through April 30. The goal is to raise funds and supplies for local food pantries, foodbanks and soup kitchens serving communities from Lacey Township to Little Egg Harbor Township. Food collection boxes are available at multiple locations. More information can be found at hfoso.org. Monetary donations are also accepted.
Cape May
Volunteers needed at vaccination clinic: The Cape May County Health Department seeks volunteers for the local Medical Reserve Corps to assist county officials at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Avalon. Friendly people and those with computer skills are needed. If you would like to donate your time, register online at https://njlmn.njlincs.net/