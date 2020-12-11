In your county

Atlantic
Charity League Christmas pins: The Charity League 2020 Christmas Pin is still available in limited quantities, according to Barbara Law, publicity chair for the nonprofit. This year’s handmade design is a deep green sequined sleigh carrying two delicate Christmas trees. It is trimmed in white and includes seed beads and crystals and is highlighted with crystal holly leaves and berries. The cost is $25. A purchase supports local charities. For information, visit charityleagueac.com or email charityleaguepins@gmail.com.
JFS Friends Campaign: Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties is asking the community for support in its fundraising goals to provide assistance, programs and services for area residents. Since the pandemic began in March, JFS staff and volunteers have delivered 3,394 meals to isolated seniors, fed 5,267 people through its food pantry, responded to 2,228 calls for assistance and provided 5,767 telehealth sessions, according to the organization. To make a tax-deductible donation, visit jfsatlantic.org or mail a donation payable to JFS Friends Campaign to Jewish Family Service, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, NJ 08402.
Cape May
NAMI Atlantic/Cape May Family Support Group: Family members of those struggling with mental illness and co-occurring addiction disorders are invited to join in discussion from 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays via Zoom. Registration is required. For information, call 609-517-4823 or visit NAMIAC.org.
Cumberland
Donations sought for veterans home: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is collecting Christmas gift items to donate to the Vineland Veterans Memorial Home. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or visit its Facebook page.
Academic freedom vs. Holocaust denial explored in Zoom presentation: The South Jersey Holocaust Coalition and New Jersey Commission on Holocaust Education will host “The First Amendment: Academic Freedom & Holocaust Denial,” by professor Jennifer Rich of Rowan University, from 5 to 6:15 p.m. Dec. 17. The program is free and open to the public on Zoom. Educators and students are invited to take part and, for professionals, 1.5 Professional Development (PD) hours will be granted by New Jersey Commission on Holocaust Education. Registration (password protected) is required. Visit holocaustcoalition.com. Voluntary donations to Jewish Federation may be sent to 1015 E. Park Ave., Vineland, NJ 08360. For information, email holocaustcoalition@gmail.com.
southern Ocean
Coat drive: PBA Local 297 and the Stafford Township Recreation Department are collecting new, unwrapped gifts and new winter coats for boys and girls, newborn through age 18, to help those in need in the community. Bring donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 21 to the Bay Avenue Community Center, 774 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. For information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8573, or 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.
