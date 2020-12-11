In your county

Cumberland

Donations sought for veterans home: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is collecting Christmas gift items to donate to the Vineland Veterans Memorial Home. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or visit its Facebook page.

Academic freedom vs. Holocaust denial explored in Zoom presentation: The South Jersey Holocaust Coalition and New Jersey Commission on Holocaust Education will host “The First Amendment: Academic Freedom & Holocaust Denial,” by professor Jennifer Rich of Rowan University, from 5 to 6:15 p.m. Dec. 17. The program is free and open to the public on Zoom. Educators and students are invited to take part and, for professionals, 1.5 Professional Development (PD) hours will be granted by New Jersey Commission on Holocaust Education. Registration (password protected) is required. Visit holocaustcoalition.com. Voluntary donations to Jewish Federation may be sent to 1015 E. Park Ave., Vineland, NJ 08360. For information, email holocaustcoalition@gmail.com.

southern Ocean

Coat drive: PBA Local 297 and the Stafford Township Recreation Department are collecting new, unwrapped gifts and new winter coats for boys and girls, newborn through age 18, to help those in need in the community. Bring donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 21 to the Bay Avenue Community Center, 774 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. For information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8573, or 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.