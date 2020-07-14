Atlantic
Stockton conducting COVID-19 impact survey: Stockton University faculty are collaborating on a research study on public response to the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has shaped the lives of people around the world. The researchers are looking for a broad range of people ages 18 and older to take an online survey. It should about 20 minutes to complete. All responses are anonymous and participants can withdraw from the survey at any time. There are 50 $10 Amazon gift cards being awarded to participants who complete the survey. Those who wish to participate in the drawing are asked to provide an email address for notification. The survey is at COVID-19 International Survey. For informtion, call 609-626-3530 or email manish.madan@stockton.edu.
Kid-friendly food drive: Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union has teamed up with other area credit unions to collect donations of kid-friendly food through July 31 to help fill the shelves of the Community Food Bank of NJ Southern Branch. Most needed items are peanut butter and jelly, canned pastas and soups, macaroni and cheese, pasta, cereals, oatmeal, pancake mix, granola bars, fruit cups, pudding cups, snack boxes of raisins and cranberries and juice boxes. Donations can be dropped off at Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union branches located at 1434 New Road in Northfield, 326 E. Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway Township, and 3301 Route 9 South in the Rio Grande Plaza. For more information, call 888-322-2848.
NAMI Zoom meetings: NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) is conducting a free monthly educational series. All meetings will be available on Zoom. July 27: Division of Mental Health and Addiction services; Aug. 24: DBT use of Empathizing Exercises with our Loved Ones; Sept. 28: NAMI NJ HIPPA Webinar; Oct. 26: Special needs trusts, Social Security and ABLE accounts; Nov. 23: How to Advocate for your Loved One. For more information and to register, call Abbie Katz at 215-327-7940 or email namiacm.aek@gmail.com.
MHAAC community outreach: The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County has expanded community outreach with multiple new wellness initiatives, group meetings and discussion groups. The agency is supporting individuals in need of emotional support, coping strategies and stress management as well as those living with a mental illness and their family members. Interested participants can connect to any of more than 30 virtual group meetings by cell phone or online. The agency provides links and phone numbers associated with groups on their website, social media platforms or by phoning their local office. There is no cost to participate. For more information, call 609 652-3800 or visit MHAAC.info.
Cape May
Lazarus House launches fundraising campaign: Lazarus House Emergency Food Pantry and the Living Waters Veterans Memorial Chapel is conducting “Keep ‘Em Warm, Keep ‘Em Dry” to fund major repairs to their landmark building at Burk and Pacific Avenues in Wildwood. The goal is to raise $75,000 to fund the repair or replacement of a four-roof system that covers the chapel and food pantry, plus rebuild the boiler system and replace the deteriorating steeple on the chapel with a new one that will be music-filled and illuminated. Lazarus House is open for services from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. For information, call 609-522-1500. Donations may be made to: Lazarus House, P.O. Box 1792, Wildwood, NJ 08260 or visit lazarushouseministries.org.
Cumberland
Legends ceremony honors local residents: The 11th annual Legends event, postponed from March, will be held virtually 7 p.m. July 24, organizers announced. The honorees, chosen by the Legends committee for their dedication and lifelong commitment to making Cumberland County a better place to live and work. are Austin Gould, former music teacher at Bridgeton High School; Dr. Thomas A. Dwyer, orthopaedic surgeon and president/CEO of Premier Orthopaedic Associates; and the Trout family, including Jeff and Debbie Trout and their children Teal (Kevin) Levick; Tyler (Lauren) Trout; and Mike (Jessica) Trout, and their grandchildren Lyla and Landon Levick and Savannah Trout. The event benefits the CompleteCare Family Health Foundation, the fundraising arm of CompleteCare Health Network. The link can be found at CompleteCare’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/CompleteCareNJ. Guests can use their event tickets to pick up a takeout farm to table meal prepared by the Greenview Inn at Eastlyn. The evening will feature a silent auction. For more information, call Kim Tweed at 856-391-4815 or ktweed@chcinj.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.