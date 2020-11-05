In your county

Atlantic

Flags for veterans: Shore Medical Center will celebrate Veterans Day by hosting its fifth consecutive flag planting tribute in its park along Bay Avenue in Somers Point. Community members can submit the name and military branch of family or friends who have served. Members of the Shore Medical Center team will label each flag with the name of the veteran. Those interested in recognizing a veteran should send their full name, the full name of the veteran(s) they’d like to honor, and their branch(es) of the military to patriotictribute@shoremedicalcenter.org by Nov. 6.

Cape May

Soroptimists seek applicants for Live Your Dream Award: Soroptimist International of Cape May County is seeking applicants for its Live Your Dream Award given to women who provide primary financial support for herself and dependents and who are enrolled or accepted to a vocational/skills training or undergraduate degree program. The deadline to apply is Nov. 15. To apply, visit soroptimist.org and use zip code 08204 and club name Cape May County. For more information, call Denise Shuler at 609-425-5014.

Cumberland