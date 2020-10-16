In your county

ACUA Recycled Art Contest: The Atlantic County Utilities Authority is sponsoring an art contest to create works from material destined for recycling or trash. The contest is open to all ages. Participants must be a resident of Atlantic County. The deadline for entries is Nov. 1. For more details, call 609-272-6934 or visit ACUA.com.

Drive-up flu clinic: Shore Physicians Group will host a drive-up flu shot clinic from 8 a. m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 24 in the parking lot at its Surgical Division, 649 Shore Road in Somers Point. Appointments are encouraged, and you can make them online at www.ShorePhysiciansGroup.com or by contacting your primary care provider. Walk-up flu shots will also be provided to those without an appointment. The flu clinic is open to anyone age 18 or older, regardless of whether or not you are a current Shore Physicians Group patient. Drive-up flu shots will be administered to up to four people in a vehicle who have an appointment. For walk-up appointments, you will be directed to park your car and walk up to the designated tents to register. For more information, visit www.ShorePhysiciansGroup.com.

