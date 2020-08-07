Dog Obedience Classes begin Sept. 15: Pinelands K-9 Club, Inc. will hold its next session of group obedience classes Sept. 15 beginning at 7 p.m. Puppy and beginner through advanced level classes are held at the Atlantic County 4-H center on Route 50 between Mays Landing and Egg Harbor City. The fee for a six-week session is $120 with proof of vaccines. For more information, call 609-432-9447 or visit PinelandsK9Club.com.
Jewish Family Service needs food pantry donations: Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties is asking for donations of nonperishable food to provide for people in need. Collection bins have been placed at the following locations: Pleasantville Police Department, 17 N. First St.; Ventnor City Hall, 6201 Atlantic Ave.; and Linwood City Hall, 400 Poplar Ave. For more information, call 609-822-1108 or visit jfsatlantic.org.
NAMI Zoom meetings: The National Alliance on Mental Illness conducts a free monthly educational series. All meetings will be available on Zoom. Aug. 24: DBT use of Empathizing Exercises with our Loved Ones. For more information and to register, call 215-327-7940 or email namiacm.aek@gmail.com.
