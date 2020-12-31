In your county

Atlantic
Call for artists: The Hammonton Arts Center at 10 S. Second St. in Hammonton is accepting works for its 2021 January exhibit. The show will have a new concept, anyone may enter five favorite pieces for the first show of the year. Works must have been created or entered in 2020. The cost of entry is $9 per piece for members and $12 per piece for nonmembers. Work will be accepted until Jan. 2. For more entry details, call 609-567-5360 or email Joseph Bruno at JBrunoPhotographer@gmail.com.
NAMI hosts free monthly mental health series: The National Alliance on Mental Illness will conduct a free monthly educational series for the first half of 2021. Meetings are aired fourth Mondays via Zoom, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The first sesion will be held Jan 25 to learn about Atlanticare mental health services.
Cape May
Lunch & Learn program: Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences Program will hold a virtual Lunch & Learn program “Beating Winter Blues,” from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Jan. 28. To register, visit go.rutgers.edu/ow1vtel4. You will receive an email with information about joining the meeting. Sessions are recorded and available for the public on the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County YouTube channel.
Southern Ocean
County Library online book club: Register for the Jan. 7 launch of Ocean County Library’s new One Book OCL Online Book Club, a free online forum for book discussions. Library cardholders and noncardholders are eligible to take part in this free program. Cardholders can download digital versions through the library’s services, or reserve print or audio versions. Book Club members can participate anywhere with Internet access, any day and time. Titles will be under discussion for about two months each. The first selection will be “An American Marriage,”by Tayari Jones. For more information, visit theoceancountylibrary.org/online-book-club.
OCC offers free ‘Handshake’ app: Ocean County College instituted a new career management tool through its Career Services Department for students and alumni to connect with potential employers and industry professionals. The Handshake app can help search for internships, apprenticeships, volunteer opportunities and jobs. OCC is the first community college in New Jersey to offer the service, according to the college news release. For more information about Handshake and career services, visit ocean.edu/student-services/career-services or email Christopher Carbone, career services coordinator, at ccarbone@ocean.edu.