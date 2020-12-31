In your county

Call for artists: The Hammonton Arts Center at 10 S. Second St. in Hammonton is accepting works for its 2021 January exhibit. The show will have a new concept, anyone may enter five favorite pieces for the first show of the year. Works must have been created or entered in 2020. The cost of entry is $9 per piece for members and $12 per piece for nonmembers. Work will be accepted until Jan. 2. For more entry details, call 609-567-5360 or email Joseph Bruno at JBrunoPhotographer@gmail.com.