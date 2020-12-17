In your county

 Skip to main content
Atlantic

Charity League Christmas pins: The Charity League 2020 Christmas Pin is still available in limited quantities, according to Barbara Law, publicity chair for the nonprofit. This year’s handmade design is a deep green sequined sleigh carrying two delicate Christmas trees. It is trimmed in white and includes seed beads and crystals and is highlighted with crystal holly leaves and berries. The cost is $25. A purchase supports local charities. For information, visit charityleagueac.com or email charityleaguepins@gmail.com.

Southern Ocean

County Library free online book club: Registration has begun for the Jan. 7 launch of Ocean County Library’s new One Book OCL Online Book Club. Book Club members can participate at any time. The first selection will be “An American Marriage,”by Tayari Jones. For more information, visit theoceancounty-library.org/online-book-club.

