In your county

Atlantic
Mason’s offer scholarship: Trinity Justice Lodge 79 of F&AM will award scholarships to qualified high school graduating seniors and students already attending college. Applicants must be the daughter, son, granddaughter or grandson of a Mason in good standing belonging to a lodge in the 23rd Masonic District of Atlantic County. The student must show academic achievement, financial need, and good character with recommendations. To request an application, email Eliot Friedland at emfriedland@yahoo.com or Bruce Peskoe at blpeskoe@comcast.net. The deadline for submitting applications is May 1.
Cape May
Volunteers needed at vaccination clinic: The Cape May County Health Department seeks volunteers for the local Medical Reserve Corps to assist county officials at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Avalon. Friendly people and those with computer skills are needed. If you would like to donate your time, register online at https://njlmn.njlincs.net/
Ocean
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends through Veterans Day. Arrangements also will be made any time for groups or organizations with reservations. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Library hosts virtual chat with YA author: Young Adult genre author Crystal Maldonado (“Fat Chance, Charlie Vega”) will lead off the Ocean County Library’s new “Dive Into YA: It’s Not Just for Teens” virtual discussion series 6 p.m. April 8. It’s free to join. but registration is required. Visit theoceancountylibrary.org/events. for more information.
Attendees will receive a 10% discount for Booktowne that can be used through their website.