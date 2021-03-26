In your county

Atlantic

Mason’s offer scholarship: Trinity Justice Lodge 79 of F&AM will award scholarships to qualified high school graduating seniors and students already attending college. Applicants must be the daughter, son, granddaughter or grandson of a Mason in good standing belonging to a lodge in the 23rd Masonic District of Atlantic County. The student must show academic achievement, financial need, and good character with recommendations. To request an application, email Eliot Friedland at emfriedland@yahoo.com or Bruce Peskoe at blpeskoe@comcast.net. The deadline for submitting applications is May 1.

Cape May

Volunteers needed at vaccination clinic: The Cape May County Health Department seeks volunteers for the local Medical Reserve Corps to assist county officials at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Avalon. Friendly people and those with computer skills are needed. If you would like to donate your time, register online at https://njlmn.njlincs.net/

Ocean