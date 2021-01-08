In your county

Girl Scout cookies on sale: The Girl Scout troops in the Inland & Island Service Unit will begin selling Girl Scout cookies Jan. 14. Sales have been extended this year through March 28. The Inland & Island Service Unit encompasses Somers Point, Linwood, Northfield, Margate, Ventnor and Atlantic City. To find a nearby cookie booth, visit gscsnj.org , click the cookie finder button and enter your zip code. For more information, email inlandisland101@gmail.com .

NAMI hosts free monthly mental health series: The National Alliance on Mental Illness will conduct a free monthly educational series for the first half of 2021. Meetings are aired fourth Mondays via Zoom, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Jan 25: Learn about Atlanticare mental health services; Feb. 22: Presentation about Atlantic County Prosecutors Office Victim Witness program and how it relates to mental health; March 22: Ascenda — learn about the major mental health illnesses and treatments available; April 26: Specialty Care, early onset psychosis, how to recognize and what you can do; May 24: Learn about Mental Health Association of Atlantic County and its free services; June 28: LEAP (Listen, Empathize, Agree, Partner) Learn how to help your loved ones accept the treatment they need. For more information about these programs, contact Rachel Ludwig at 609-517-4823 or email rachelhludwig@gmail.