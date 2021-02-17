In your county

Videos for athlete and opioid misuse prevention: Join Together Atlantic County, a substance misuse prevention coalition, Atlantic Prevention Resources and the Atlantic County Opioid Task Force has made available prerecorded videos on the topic of preventing opioid misuse among athletes. The presentations are for high school athletes, their parents and guardians, as well as athletic directors, coaches, athletic trainers and anyone else working with youth athletes. There are five presentations recorded by local residents regarding their personal stories, experiences and perspectives on athletes and the dangers of opioid misuse. Presenters include Dr. Josiah Bunting, Bunting Family Pharmacy; Sgt. Jennifer Cugini, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office; Don Rogers, Advanced Recovery Systems; Dave Sholler, Philadelphia 76ers; and Melanie Mackleer, Atlantic Prevention Resources. For more information, call 609-272-0101, ext. 11, or email Lsmith@atlprev.org .

South Jersey Federal Credit Union offers scholarships: Applications are now available for South Jersey Federal Credit Union’s scholarship awards for the 2021-22 academic year. Up to $1,000 may be awarded to college-bound high school seniors based on academic performance, extracurricular activities, community service, a teacher recommendation and a personal essay. Applicants must be a high school senior, and the student or the student’s parent or guardian must be a member in good standing of the credit union. The scholarship funds must be used for tuition at an accredited college or university by Jan. 31, 2022 and will be paid directly to the college or university. The scholarship application is available at the South JerseyFCU website and at all South Jersey Federal Credit Union branches. For information, call 856-232-9000. Completed applications must be returned by April 30.