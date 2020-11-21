In your county

Cumberland

Gateway CAP opens Wellness Center: Gateway Community Action Partnership has opened a Wellness Center at 110 Cohansey St., Bridgeton. The center’s trained clinicians will offer free counseling and support services to income eligible individuals and families that include: in-person sessions, telehealth (both phone and video) and in-person support groups for adults and adolescents. Additionally, community-based outpatient services include personal empowerment/ self-care, anger and stress management, behavioral management, depression/anxiety disorder/PTSD, and individual, family and group sessions. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with evening appointments available by request. To make an appointment for services, call Ashlee Todd at 856-451-6330, ext. 6650.

“Peace On Earth” theme of annual Christmas parade: Main Street Vineland announced "Peace on Earth" will be the theme of this year's annual Christmas parade along Landis Avenue in downtown Vineland beginning 5 p.m. Nov. 28. The rain date is Nov. 29. To promote the theme of peace and calm during these turbulent times, floats this year are to be decorated to honor persons in history who have worked toward the spread of peace in our world, such as Jesus, Moses, Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. Martin Luther King, Mother Teresa, or any other choice, past or present, said organizers. For float registration and vendor applications, visit TheAve.biz. For more information, call 856-794-8653.