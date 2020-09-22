Atlantic
Virtual candidate forum: An Atlantic County virtual candidate forum will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 30 via Zoom. Candidates participating will be: For Freeholders at Large: Celeste Fernandez (D); Caren Fitzpatrick (D); John W. Risley Jr. (R); and James Toto (R). For Freeholders District 3: Andrew Parker (R); and Thelma Witherspoon (D). For sheriff: Joseph A. O’Donoghue (R); and Eric Scheffler (D). For surrogate: James Curcio (R); and Stephen Dicht (D). The forum is co-sponsored by The League of Women Voters of Atlantic County and the Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University. The public can view the forum by logging on at https://stockton.zoom.us/j/93703144053?pwd=SkVkVXBuaHd1bUdPdUdreVk2Z0I4Zz09; passcode: 804856. The forum will be recorded and posted on YouTube for those who cannot view it live. For more information, email atlanticlwv@gmail.com
Run for the Animals 5K: The Marine Mammal Stranding Center will host its 8th annual Run for the Animals 5K Run/Walk from 7 to 11 a.m. Oct. 3 beginning at Laguna Grill and Rum Bar. Registration is $30 advance, $40 on race day. Proceeds benefit programs to help stranded whales, dolphins, seals and sea turtles. Marine Mammal Stranding Center shirts are available for all entries. Following the event, runners may enjoy a breakfast buffet on the beach! Early registration is recommended. For information, call 609-266-0538 or visit www.mmsc.org.
Drive-up flu clinic: Shore Physicians Group will host a drive-up flu shot clinic from 8 a. m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 3 and Oct. 24 in the parking lot at its Surgical Division, 649 Shore Road in Somers Point. Appointments are encouraged, and you can make them online at www.ShorePhysiciansGroup.com or by contacting your primary care provider. Walk-up flu shots will also be provided to those without an appointment. The flu clinic is open to anyone age 18 or older, regardless of whether or not you are a current Shore Physicians Group patient. Drive-up flu shots will be administered to up to four people in a vehicle who have an appointment. For walk-up appointments, you will be directed to park your car and walk up to the designated tents to register. For more information, visit www.ShorePhysiciansGroup.com.
Jewish Family Service needs food pantry donations: Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties is asking the community to donate nonperishable food to provide for people in need. The top donation needs are canned tuna, cereal, hearty soups and canned fruits. Following the social distancing guidelines, collection bins have been placed at the following locations: Pleasantville Police Department, 17 N. First St.; Ventnor City Hall, 6201 Atlantic Ave.; and Linwood City Hall, 400 Poplar Ave. For more information, call JFS at 609-822-1108 or visit jfsatlantic.org.
NAMI Zoom meetings: The National Alliance on Mental Illness is conducting a free monthly educational series. All meetings will be available on Zoom. Sept. 28: NAMI NJ HIPPA Webinar; Oct. 26: Special needs trusts, Social Security and ABLE accounts; Nov. 23: How to Advocate for your Loved One. For more information and to register, call Abbie Katz at 215-327-7940 or email namiacm.aek@gmail.com.
Cape May
Lunch & Learn programs: Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences will hold a virtual Lunch & Learn program, Wellness Balance, from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Sept. 24. The presentation is part of the new monthly virtual series. To register, visit https://rutgers.webex.com/rutgers/onstage/g.php?MTID=eeed27960bc23c31b6a42be06a5c41f38.
Tools for School drive: Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is collecting school supplies through Sept. 30 to help children in need. Most needed items are pencils, pencil cases, erasers, handheld dry erase board with markers, snacks, skinny crayons, glue sticks, tissues, plastic pocket folders, notebooks, rulers, binders and more. Monetary donations also are appreciated. Bring donations to office locations at Rio Grande Plaza, Route 9, Rio Grande; 1434 New Road, Northfield or 326 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. For more information, call 609-382-4356 or visit JerseyShoreFCUorg.
COVID drive-thru testing offered: The Cape May County Department of Health and Complete Care Health Network are partnering to open drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinics. To receive testing, you must first be screened for symptoms or exposure via a telemedicine visit by a Complete Care provider. Appointments for screenings can be requested at CompleteCareNJ.org and click the Request an Appointment link or call 609-465-0258. For more information, visit cmchealth.net.
Cumberland
“Peace On Earth” theme of annual Christmas parade: Main Street Vineland announced "Peace on Earth" will be the theme of this year's annual Christmas parade along Landis Avenue in downtown Vineland. The date is Nov. 28. The rain date is Nov. 29. To promote the theme of peace and calm during these turbulent times, floats this year are to be decorated to honor persons in history who have worked toward the spread of peace in our world, such as Jesus, Moses, Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. Martin Luther King, Mother Teresa, or any other choice, past or present, said organizers. For float registration and vendor applications, visit TheAve.biz. For more information, call 856-794-8653.
Southern Ocean
Golf Classic event to support student scholarships: The Ocean County College Foundation’s 19th annual Golf Classic will be held Oct. 13 at Pine Barrens Golf Club in Jackson. Registration and brunch begin 9:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 11 a.m. Funds raised help make higher education more accessible to Ocean County residents through scholarships and awards. Various levels of sponsorships and participation are available, and discounted tickets are available for alumni. For information, visit go.ocean.edu/golf.
