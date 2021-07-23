In your county

Atlantic
Beach shabbat: The community is invited to join Beth Israel at 5:30 p.m. July 23 and Aug. 13 on the beach at Huntington Avenue in Margate, behind the Public Library. Bring a beach chair or blanket. In case of inclement weather, services will be held at Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. 609-641-3600 or email bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org.
COVID vaccine clinics: Stockton University is partnering with AtlantiCare to offer free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics on the university’s Galloway Township campus at 101 Vera King Farris Drive. The clinics will be held in room 103 of the West Quad building from 2 to 5 p.m. July 27, Aug. 3, 10, 17, 23, and 30, and Sept. 1 and 2. The clinics are open to the public and no appointment is necessary. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
‘Day of Kayaks, Food & Connecting’: The Deaf and Hard of Hearing Coalition of South Jersey will host its first public event 2 to 7 p.m. July 31 at Hammonton Lake Park, 100 Sport Drive, Hammonton. Participants will have free use of kayaks provided by the Pinelands Preservation Alliance. There will be free dining available. The community will have the opportunity to learn more about the group, its partner organizations and volunteer opportunities. There is no admission fee, but registration is required at eventbrite.com. For more information, email sjdhhcoalition@gmail.com.
SPCA offers low-cost veterinary care: The Atlantic County SPCA Veterinary Clinic provides low-cost, full-service veterinary care for pet owners who are struggling financially. Applicants are screened for financial need and services are offered on a sliding scale. Staffed entirely by volunteers, the veterinary clinic currently operates out of a converted home attached to a mobile surgery unit at 334 Steelmanville Road in Egg Harbor Township. The facility offers full-service medicine, surgery, dentistry, spay and neuter, and wellness care. It is open on Tuesdays, Fridays, and one Thursday per month. For appointments or information, call 609-829-8857 or 609-927-9059.
Cape May
Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market: More than 60 vendors take part in the weekly farmers market on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. The market runs through Sept. 4. For more information, call 609-523-1602 or visit DOOWW.com.
Jersey Shore Pops donates concert tickets to Cape-Atlantic C.A.T.S.: A local animal welfare organization will benefit from the sale of 50 tickets to the upcoming “Celebration” concert by the Jersey Shore Pops. The concert, starring Pops Music Director Linda Gentille, concertmistress Susan Elsayed, and vocalist Jacklyn Buckingham, will feature music from Broadway and the classics, as well as spiritual favorites. Showtime is 7 p.m. July 30 at the Ocean City Tabernacle, 550 Wesley Ave. Tickets are $37. To order, call Jersey Shore Pops at 800-838-3006 or visit JerseyShorePops.org.
Cumberland
CASA needs LGBTQ+ volunteers for youth in foster care: Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties (CASA of CGS) needs LGBTQ+ and LGBTQ-affirming volunteers to advocate for their safety and well-being of LGBTQ+ youth in the foster care system. Training is provided. To learn more, visit wespeakupforchildren.org.
Southern Ocean
Pavilion in the Pines summer concert series: Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, 450 Ishmael Road, Tuckerton, hosts outdoor concerts from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 23 and 28. Tickets are $33 for each performance. Gold Rush will perform July 23 and Albert Castiglia will perform July 28. For information, call 609-709-7031 or visit LizzieRoseMusic.com.