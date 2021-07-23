In your county

Atlantic

Beach shabbat: The community is invited to join Beth Israel at 5:30 p.m. July 23 and Aug. 13 on the beach at Huntington Avenue in Margate, behind the Public Library. Bring a beach chair or blanket. In case of inclement weather, services will be held at Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. 609-641-3600 or email bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org.

COVID vaccine clinics: Stockton University is partnering with AtlantiCare to offer free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics on the university’s Galloway Township campus at 101 Vera King Farris Drive. The clinics will be held in room 103 of the West Quad building from 2 to 5 p.m. July 27, Aug. 3, 10, 17, 23, and 30, and Sept. 1 and 2. The clinics are open to the public and no appointment is necessary. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.