In your county

Atlantic
NAMI Family-to-Family support class: Registration is underway to participate in an online support class for those with loved ones struggling with mental illness. The program will run from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 9 through March 30. The National Alliance on Mental Illness Atlantic/Cape May will host the program via Zoom. It’s free to sign up. For more information, call 609-517-4823 or visit NAMIAC.org.
Girl Scout cookies on sale: The Girl Scout troops part of the Inland & Island Service Unit are selling Girl Scout cookies through March 28. The Inland & Island Service Unit encompasses Somers Point, Linwood, Northfield, Margate, Ventnor and Atlantic City. To find a nearby cookie booth, visit gscsnj.org, click the cookie finder button and enter your zip code. For more information, email inlandisland101@gmail.com.
Jewish Family Service needs food pantry donations: Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties is asking the community to donate nonperishable food to provide for people in need. Following the social distancing guidelines, collection bins have been placed at the following locations: Pleasantville Police Department, 17 N. First St.; Ventnor City Hall, 6201 Atlantic Ave.; and Linwood City Hall, 400 Poplar Ave. For more information, call JFS at 609-822-1108 or visit jfsatlantic.org.
Cape May
Lunch & Learn program: Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS) Program will hold a virtual Lunch & Learn program “Beating Winter Blues,” from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Jan. 28. To register in advance, visit //go.rutgers.edu/ow1vtel4. After registering, you will receive an email with information about joining the meeting. Lunch & Learn sessions are recorded and available for the public to view on the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County You Tube channel.
Southern Ocean
County Library online book club: Registration is open for Ocean County Library’s new One Book OCL Online Book Club, a free online forum for book discussions. Library cardholders and non-cardholders are eligible to take part in this free program. Titles will be under discussion for about two months each. The first selection will be “An American Marriage,”by Tayari Jones. For more information, visit theoceancountylibrary.org/online-book-club.
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends. Arrangements also will be made any time for groups or organizations with reservations. For information, visit vummm.org or call 609-296-2210.