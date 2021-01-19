In your county

Lunch & Learn program: Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS) Program will hold a virtual Lunch & Learn program “Beating Winter Blues,” from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Jan. 28. To register in advance, visit //go.rutgers.edu/ow1vtel4. After registering, you will receive an email with information about joining the meeting. Lunch & Learn sessions are recorded and available for the public to view on the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County You Tube channel.

Southern Ocean

County Library online book club: Registration is open for Ocean County Library’s new One Book OCL Online Book Club, a free online forum for book discussions. Library cardholders and non-cardholders are eligible to take part in this free program. Titles will be under discussion for about two months each. The first selection will be “An American Marriage,”by Tayari Jones. For more information, visit theoceancountylibrary.org/online-book-club.

Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends. Arrangements also will be made any time for groups or organizations with reservations. For information, visit vummm.org or call 609-296-2210.