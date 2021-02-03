In your county

South Jersey Federal Credit Union offers scholarships: Applications are now available for South Jersey Federal Credit Union’s scholarship awards for the 2021-22 academic year. Up to $1,000 may be awarded to college-bound high school seniors based on academic performance, extra-curricular activities, community service, a teacher recommendation and a personal essay. Applicants must be a high school senior, and the student or the student’s parent or guardian must be a member in good standing of the credit union. The scholarship funds must be used for tuition at an accredited college or university by Jan. 31, 2022 and will be paid directly to the college or university. The scholarship application is currently available at SouthJerseyFCU.com/scholarships and at all South Jersey Federal Credit Union branches. Completed applications and all supporting materials must be returned by April 30.