In your county

Atlantic
South Jersey Federal Credit Union offers scholarships: Applications are now available for South Jersey Federal Credit Union’s scholarship awards for the 2021-22 academic year. Up to $1,000 may be awarded to college-bound high school seniors based on academic performance, extra-curricular activities, community service, a teacher recommendation and a personal essay. Applicants must be a high school senior, and the student or the student’s parent or guardian must be a member in good standing of the credit union. The scholarship funds must be used for tuition at an accredited college or university by Jan. 31, 2022 and will be paid directly to the college or university. The scholarship application is currently available at SouthJerseyFCU.com/scholarships and at all South Jersey Federal Credit Union branches. Completed applications and all supporting materials must be returned by April 30.
Valentine’s Day vow renewals: Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City will host “An Afternoon of Romance & Renewal” on Feb. 14. The annual fundraising event, in which couples are invited to take part in a mini vow renewal ceremony with a non-denominational minister, will be held differently this year due to gathering restrictions in place for the pandemic, organizers announced. Ceremonies will be held with a maximum of two couples, in person, every half hour from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Keeper’s Cottage, for a total of seven mini ceremonies for 14 total couples. At 4:30 p.m., there will be a virtual vow renewal ceremony held via Zoom for those wishing to stay home. The donation cost is $40 per couple for either an in-person or virtual renewal, and includes a tower climb. To make a reservation, call the lighthouse at 609-449-1360.
Shore offers free lung cancer screenings: Shore Medical Center, a member of the Penn Cancer Network, along with Advanced Shore Imaging and ScreenNJ, will partner to provide free lung cancer screenings and invite eligible people to attend a consult with Shore Physicians Group’s Dr. Charles Roche between 9 a.m. and noon Feb. 27 at Shore Cancer Center. Those who are eligible should be between the ages of 55 and 80, are a current smoker or have quit smoking in the past 15 years. To make a consultation appointment, call 609-653-3484.
Southern Ocean
Grunin Center for the Arts hosts virtual ‘Toast to Broadway’: The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts at Ocean County College presents an evening with the stars of Broadway blockbusters Hamilton, Wicked, Phantom of the Opera, Dear Evan Hansen, The Lion King and more, 8 p.m. Feb. 6. Tickets are $15. A link to the event will be provided with purchase. For more information, visit https://www.grunincenter.org/event/toast-to-broadway/.