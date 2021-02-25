In your county

NAMI Family-to-Family support class: Registration is underway to participate in an online support class for those with loved ones struggling with mental illness. The program will run from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays through March 30. The National Alliance on Mental Illness Atlantic/Cape May will host the program via Zoom. It’s free to sign up. For more information, call 609-517-4823 or visit NAMIAC.org.