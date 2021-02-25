In your county

Atlantic
NAMI Family-to-Family support class: Registration is underway to participate in an online support class for those with loved ones struggling with mental illness. The program will run from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays through March 30. The National Alliance on Mental Illness Atlantic/Cape May will host the program via Zoom. It’s free to sign up. For more information, call 609-517-4823 or visit NAMIAC.org.
Southern Ocean
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends through Veterans Day. Arrangements also will be made any time for groups or organizations with reservations. The museum, established in 1985, includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call 609-296-2210.