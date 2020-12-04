In your county

Atlantic

UNICO sponsors food, clothing drive: The Greater Atlantic City Chapter of UNICO is sponsoring a food and clothing drive to benefit the Community FoodBank of New Jersey branch in Egg Harbor Township and the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. Food items and new and slightly used clothing for men, women and children in all sizes are requested. Bring donations from 9 a.m. to noon, and 7 to 8 p.m. Monday to 401 N. Argyle Ave., Margate; 212 Peachtree Lane, Egg Harbor Township; and 448 Coventry Way, Galloway Township.

Cape May

NAMI Atlantic/Cape May Family Support Group: Family members of those struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders are invited to join in discussion from 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays via Zoom. Registration is required. For more information, call 609-517-4823 or email rachelhludwig@gmail.com or visit NAMIAC.org.

Southern Ocean County

‘Coping with the Holidays’ grief program: The Ocean County Library will present a virtual program, “Coping with the Holidays,” 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9. The Samaritan Center for Grief Support is designed to help those whose holiday season follows the loss of a loved one. The presentation will focus on finding solace in grief, coping, communication and compassion for one’s self and others, self-care suggestions and holiday-related COVID-19 concerns. A live question-and-answer discussion will follow the program. The program is free. Registration is required. To receive a link to join the discussion, visit theocean-countylibrary.org/events.