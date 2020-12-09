In your county

Atlantic
Charity League Christmas pins: The Charity League 2020 Christmas Pin is still available in limited quantities, according to Barbara Law, publicity chair for the nonprofit. This year’s handmade design is a deep green sequined sleigh carrying two delicate Christmas trees. It is trimmed in white and includes seed beads and crystals and is highlighted with crystal holly leaves and berries. The cost is $25. A purchase supports local charities. For information, visit charityleagueac.com or email charityleaguepins@gmail.com.
JFS Friends Campaign: Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties is asking the community for support in its fundraising goals to provide assistance, programs and services for area residents. Since the pandemic began in March, JFS staff and volunteers have delivered 3,394 meals to isolated seniors, fed 5,267 people through its food pantry, responded to 2,228 calls for assistance and provided 5,767 telehealth sessions, according to the organization. To make a tax-deductible donation, visit jfsatlantic.org or mail donation payable to JFS Friends Campaign to Jewish Family Service, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, NJ 08402.
Car menorah parade: Chabad of Galloway and Stockton University will host a car menorah parade Thursday, departing 5 p.m. from Chabad Jewish Center, 118 E. Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway and traveling through Galloway and Absecon. The parade culminates 6 p.m. with a grand menorah lighting on the grounds of the Galloway Municipal Complex, 330 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, with township officials. For more information, visit JewishGalloway.com/Hanukkah.
Cape May
NAMI Atlantic/Cape May Family Support Group: Family members of those struggling with mental illness and co-occurring addiction disorders are invited to join in discussion from 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays via Zoom. Registration is required. For information, call 609-517-4823 or visit NAMIAC.org.
Cumberland
Donations sought for veterans home: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is collecting Christmas gift items to donate to the Vineland Veterans Memorial Home. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or visit its Facebook page.
Southern Ocean
Coat drive: PBA Local 297 and the Stafford Township Recreation Department are collecting new, unwrapped gifts and new winter coats for boys and girls, newborn through age 18, to help those in need in the community. Bring donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 21 to the Bay Avenue Community Center, 774 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. For information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8573, or 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.
