Atlantic
Dog Obedience Classes begin Sept. 15: Pinelands K-9 Club, Inc. will hold its next session of group obedience classes Sept. 15 beginning at 7 p.m. Puppy and beginner through advanced level classes are held at the Atlantic County 4-H center on Route 50 between Mays Landing and Egg Harbor City. The fee for a six-week session is $120 with proof of vaccines. For more information, call 609-432-9447 or visit PinelandsK9Club.com.
Jewish Family Service needs food pantry donations: Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties is asking the community to donate nonperishable food to provide for people in need. Collection bins have been placed at the following locations: Pleasantville Police Department, 17 N. First St.; Ventnor City Hall, 6201 Atlantic Ave.; and Linwood City Hall, 400 Poplar Ave. For more information, call JFS at 609-822-1108 or visit jfsatlantic.org.
MHAAC community outreach: The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County has expanded community outreach with multiple new wellness initiatives, group meetings and discussion groups. The agency is supporting individuals in need of emotional support, coping strategies and stress management as well as those living with a mental illness and their family members. Participants can connect to any of more than 30 virtual group meetings by cell phone or online. The agency provides links and phone numbers associated with groups on their website, social media platforms or by phoning their local office. There is no cost to participate. For more information, call 609 652-3800 or visit MHAAC.info.
Cape May
Tools for School drive: Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is collecting school supplies through Sept. 30 to help children in need. Most needed items are pencils, pencil cases, erasers, handheld dry erase board with markers, snacks, skinny crayons, glue sticks, tissues, plastic pocket folders, notebooks, rulers, binders and more. Monetary donations also are appreciated. Bring donations to office locations at Rio Grande Plaza, Route 9, Rio Grande; 1434 New Road, Northfield or 326 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. For more information, call 609-382-4356 or visit JerseyShoreFCUorg.
NAMI Zoom meetings: The National Alliance on Mental Illness will conduct free monthly educational classes. All meetings will be available on Zoom. Aug. 24: DBT use of Empathizing Exercises with our Loved Ones. To register, call Abbie Katz at 215-327-7940.
or email namiacm.aek@gmail.com.
Southern Ocean
New date for quilters bus trip: Pieceful Shores Quilters Guild will not conduct its fabric shopping bus trip to Lancaster, Pennsylvania this year. The new date will be April 29, 2021. The bus will have one pickup point at 775 E. Bay Ave, Manahawkin. The cost is $38 for members of PSQG and $42 for nonmembers. For more information, call Charlene Samanich at 609-296-7652.
