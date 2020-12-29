In your county

Atlantic

Call for artists: The Hammonton Arts Center at 10 S. 2nd St. in Hammonton is accepting works for its 2021 January exhibit. The show will have a new concept, anyone may enter five favorite pieces for the first show of the year. Works must have been created or entered in 2020. The cost of entry is $9 per piece for members and $12 per piece for nonmembers. Work will be accepted until Jan. 2. For more entry details, call 609-567-5360 or email Joseph Bruno at JBrunoPhotographer@gmail.com.

Cape May

Lunch & Learn program: Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS) Program will hold a virtual Lunch & Learn program “Beating Winter Blues,” from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Jan. 28. To register, visit//go.rutgers.edu/ow1vtel4. You will receive an email with information about joining the meeting. Sessions are recorded and available for the public on the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County You Tube channel.