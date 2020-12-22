In your county

Jewish Family Service needs food pantry donations: Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties is asking the community to donate nonperishable food to provide for people in need. The top donation needs are canned tuna, cereal, hearty soups and canned fruits. Following the social distancing guidelines, collection bins have been placed at the following locations: Pleasantville Police Department, 17 N. First St.; Ventnor City Hall, 6201 Atlantic Ave.; and Linwood City Hall, 400 Poplar Ave. For more information, call JFS at 609-822-1108 or visit jfsatlantic.org.

MHAAC community outreach: The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County has expanded community outreach with multiple new wellness initiatives, group meetings and discussion groups. The agency is supporting individuals in need of emotional support, coping strategies and stress management as well as those living with a mental illness and their family members. Interested participants can connect to any of more than 30 virtual group meetings by cell phone or online. The agency provides links and phone numbers associated with groups on their website, social media platforms or by phoning their local office. There is no cost to participate. For more information, call 609 652-3800 or visit MHAAC.info.

Cape May