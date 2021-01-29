In your county

Valentine’s Day vow renewals: Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City will host “An Afternoon of Romance & Renewal” on Feb. 14. The annual fundraising event, in which couples are invited to take part in a mini vow renewal ceremony with a non-denominational minister, will be held differently this year due to gathering restrictions in place for the pandemic, organizers announced. Ceremonies will be held with a maximum of two couples, in person, every half hour from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Keeper’s Cottage, for a total of seven mini ceremonies for 14 total couples. At 4:30 p.m., there will be a virtual vow renewal ceremony held via Zoom for those wishing to stay home. The donation cost is $40 per couple for either an in-person or virtual renewal, and includes a tower climb. To make a reservation, call the lighthouse at 609-449-1360.