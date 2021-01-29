In your county

 Skip to main content
Valentine’s Day vow renewals: Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City will host “An Afternoon of Romance & Renewal” on Feb. 14. The annual fundraising event, in which couples are invited to take part in a mini vow renewal ceremony with a non-denominational minister, will be held differently this year due to gathering restrictions in place for the pandemic, organizers announced. Ceremonies will be held with a maximum of two couples, in person, every half hour from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Keeper’s Cottage, for a total of seven mini ceremonies for 14 total couples. At 4:30 p.m., there will be a virtual vow renewal ceremony held via Zoom for those wishing to stay home. The donation cost is $40 per couple for either an in-person or virtual renewal, and includes a tower climb. To make a reservation, call the lighthouse at 609-449-1360.

Shore offers free lung cancer screenings: Shore Medical Center, a member of the Penn Cancer Network, along with Advanced Shore Imaging and ScreenNJ, will partner to provide free lung cancer screenings and invite eligible people to attend a consult with Shore Physicians Group primary care physician Dr. Charles Roche between 9 a.m. and noon Feb. 27 at Shore Cancer Center. Those who are eligible should be between the ages of 55 and 80, are a current smoker or have quit smoking in the past 15 years. Those who meet this criteria and would like to be screened should call 609-653-3484 to make a consultation appointment.

Atlantic City Boat Show postponed to April: The 2021 Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show has been moved to April 7-11, according to show organizers. The show, originally scheduled Feb. 24-28, will still take place at the Atlantic City Convention Center. For helpful resources on boat buying and the boating lifestyle, visit DiscoverBoating.com.

