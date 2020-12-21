In your county

NAMI support meetings: Individuals living with a range of mental health conditions can share their feelings and experiences with others who are experiencing and coping with similar challenges through free Connection Recovery Support Group meetings hosted by the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Atlantic and Cape May counties. Meetings are held 7 p.m. first Mondays of the month. Participants can join the meeting via Zoom from their computer or by phone. Register at namiacm.aek@gmail.com to receive the Zoom link. The meetings are one hour in length and are led by trained peer leaders. For information, call 609-741-5125 or email namiacm.aek@gmail.com.