In your county

Atlantic
NAMI support meetings: Individuals living with a range of mental health conditions can share their feelings and experiences with others who are experiencing and coping with similar challenges through free Connection Recovery Support Group meetings hosted by the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Atlantic and Cape May counties. Meetings are held 7 p.m. first Mondays of the month. Participants can join the meeting via Zoom from their computer or by phone. Register at namiacm.aek@gmail.com to receive the Zoom link. The meetings are one hour in length and are led by trained peer leaders. For information, call 609-741-5125 or email namiacm.aek@gmail.com.
Jewish Family Service needs food pantry donations: Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties is asking the community to donate nonperishable food to provide for people in need. Following the social distancing guidelines, collection bins have been placed at the following locations: Pleasantville Police Department, 17 N. First St.; Ventnor City Hall, 6201 Atlantic Ave.; and Linwood City Hall, 400 Poplar Ave. For more information, call JFS at 609-822-1108 or visit jfsatlantic.org.
Southern Ocean
County Library online book club: Registration has begun for the Jan. 7 launch of Ocean County Library’s new One Book OCL Online Book Club, a free online forum for book discussions. Library cardholders and non-cardholders are eligible to take part in this free program. Cardholders can download digital versions through the library’s services, or reserve print or audio versions. The first selection will be “An American Marriage,”by Tayari Jones. For more information, visit theoceancountylibrary.org/online-book-club.
OCC offers free ‘Handshake’ app: Ocean County College instituted a new career management tool through its Career Services Department for students and alumni to connect with potential employers and industry professionals. The Handshake app can help search for internships, apprenticeships, volunteer opportunities and jobs. OCC is the first community college in New Jersey to offer the service, according to the college news release. For more information, about Handshake and career services, visit ocean.edu/student-services/career-servicdes/ or email Christopher Carbone, career services coordinator, at ccarbone@ocean.edu.
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in Little Egg Harbor Township is open to the public on weekends through Veterans Day. Arrangements also will be made any time for groups or organizations with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
