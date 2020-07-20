Cape May

County 4-H Fair goes virtual: The Cape May County 4-H Fair was canceled in accordance with Rutgers Cooperative Extension directives related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but 4-H faculty, staff and key volunteers have created a New Jersey 4-H Virtual Fair for youth to showcase what they have learned and have their exhibits evaluated. 4-Her’s can enter art, cooking, photography and other projects or showcase a community service project. Exhibitors will be awarded virtual ribbons and will receive feedback from judges. Additionally, a special commemorative ribbon will be sent to all participants at the conclusion of the fair. Information and instructions to enter exhibits are available on the 4-H Virtual Fair website at nj4h.rutgers.edu/virtual-fair/. All entries are due by July 31 and results will be shared in mid-August.

Tags

Load comments