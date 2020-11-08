In your county

Atlantic
JFS Turkey Drive: The annual turkey drive hosted by Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties is underway to provide individuals and families in need with a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. There are three ways to assist: a donation of $36 will feed a family of five with a complete meal; fill a bag with canned or boxed food items; or donate a $20 gift card to a grocery store. For more information, call Vanessa Smith at 609-822-1108, ext. 249, or email vsmith@jfsatlantic.org.
ACUA Recycled Art Contest: The Atlantic County Utilities Authority is sponsoring an art contest to create works from material destined for recycling or trash. The contest is open to all ages. Participants must be a resident of Atlantic County. The deadline for entries is Nov. 15. For more details, call 609-272-6934 or visit ACUA.com.
Jewish Family Service needs food pantry donations: Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties is asking the community to donate nonperishable food to provide for people in need. Collection bins have been placed at the following locations: Pleasantville Police Department, 17 N. First St.; Ventnor City Hall, 6201 Atlantic Ave.; and Linwood City Hall, 400 Poplar Ave. For more information, call JFS at 609-822-1108 or visit jfsatlantic.org.
Cape May
Soroptimists seek applicants for Live Your Dream Award: Soroptimist International of Cape May County is seeking applicants for its Live Your Dream Award given to women who provide primary financial support for herself and dependents and who are enrolled or accepted to a vocational/skills training or undergraduate degree program. The deadline to apply is Nov. 15. For more information, call Denise Shuler at 609-425-5014.
Cumberland
Car raffle fundraiser: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties is selling tickets for its annual All American Car Raffle. Tickets are $100 and only 1,499 will be sold, organizers said. The drawing will take place Nov. 11 on Facebook Live at 6 p.m. All proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties. For tickets, call 856-692-0916 or visit southjerseybigs.org/events/car-raffle.
“Peace on Earth” theme of annual Christmas parade: Main Street Vineland announced “Peace on Earth” will be the theme of this year’s annual Christmas parade along Landis Avenue in downtown Vineland. The date is Nov. 28. The rain date is Nov. 29. To promote the theme of peace and calm during these turbulent times, floats this year are to be decorated to honor people in history who have worked toward the spread of peace in our world, such as Jesus, Moses, Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr., Mother Teresa or any other choice, past or present, said organizers. For float registration and vendor applications, visit TheAve.biz. For information, call 856-794-8653.
Southern Ocean
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in Little Egg Harbor Township is open to the public on weekends through Veterans Day. Arrangements also will be made any time for groups or organizations with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of servicemen and women and includes military artifacts. For information, call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Evening of Baseball, Technology & Jazz: The Ocean County College Engineering Club will host a fundraiser evening of entertainment from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 17. An Evening of Baseball, Technology & Jazz will feature speakers from Citifield: Harold Garcia, technical director; Jonathan Baron, production research game day stats — 2020 crowd sound FX operations; Will Carafello, senior director of social media for the Mets and OCC alum; and Ralph Stowe, founder and CEO of Jazz4PCA. The event is live via WebEx. For information, visit ocean.edu.
Revised county library hours: The Ocean County Library announced expanded operating hours through May 31 — Lacey Township: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Barnegat, Little Egg Harbor, Stafford townships: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Long Beach Island: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; Tuckerton, Waretown: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For information, visit theoceancounty library.org.
