In your county

Soroptimists seek applicants for Live Your Dream Award: Soroptimist International of Cape May County is seeking applicants for its Live Your Dream Award given to women who provide primary financial support for herself and dependents and who are enrolled or accepted to a vocational/skills training or undergraduate degree program. The deadline to apply is Nov. 15. For more information, call Denise Shuler at 609-425-5014.

Cumberland

Car raffle fundraiser: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties is selling tickets for its annual All American Car Raffle. Tickets are $100 and only 1,499 will be sold, organizers said. The drawing will take place Nov. 11 on Facebook Live at 6 p.m. All proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties. For tickets, call 856-692-0916 or visit southjerseybigs.org/events/car-raffle.